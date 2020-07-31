European banks trading FICC dress deception with flattery

For once, European bank negotiators are not the clumsy class. After weighing down their groups’ profit for quite some time, the market divisions of Barclays and Deutsche Bank rebounded in the second quarter. But the reduction in volatility implies that the old reality will soon return, which would require more cuts.

Both Barclays and Deutsche published their results yesterday. Revenue soared in its fixed income, currency and commodity divisions, or FICC. Barclays CEO Jes Staley reported a 60% year-on-year jump to £ 1.5bn, while Deutsche’s equivalent division grew by 39%. This helped their investment banking units generate a return on tangible wealth (ROTE) of 9.6% and 11.5%, respectively, better than the results obtained by each of their groups. It looks like there will be good news from BNP Paribas, HSBC and other European banks that have not yet released their results.

The first downside here is that what both Barclays and Deutsche earned in the markets is less than what their US rivals earned. US investment banks doubled their FICC income on average compared to the previous year, according to Goldman Sachs data. Second, FICC will probably have to give up its place in the sun. When this bargaining boom recedes, Europeans’ perennial problems, such as high costs and limited scope, will emerge again. The increased market share of US banks creates greater economies of scale, power to set prices and budgets to invest in technology, thereby cementing their dominance.

Of the top 30 European banks by market value, those with an investment banking business trade at a 23% discount to the overall sector, according to Refinitiv data. Closing that gap will require large price cuts and investment in technology. What these FICC operators have earned in the second quarter is not so convincing.

