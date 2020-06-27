Tech NewsSpace tech
Europe, the moon of Jupiter, is the best place to look for life in the Solar System

By Brian Adam
Is there life outside of Earth? We don’t know, but experts are going to find out soon. There are many efforts to answer the question and the most likely (and above all easier) place to find it is on Europe, not our beautiful continent, but the moon of Jupiter.

According to a new model, the oceans that are located in the subsoil of the satellite they should be able to sustain life. Processes such as radioactive decay or tidal forces produce sufficient heat to allow – most likely – water to remain liquid on the frozen moon, where surface temperatures never exceed -140 degrees Celsius.

NASA will launch a mission to Europe in 2024 and scientists are working to understand how to look for signs of life. The main part of their research is focused on the origin of the water. “We were able to model the composition and physical properties of the core, the silicate layer and the ocean“, explain the researchers.

Based on previous research, experts know that Europe is salty, which leads to hope that its oceans are quite similar to those of Earth. A simulation of the researchers also modelled the composition of the ocean over time and found that early in its history it may have been slightly acidic, like that of our planet, with high concentrations of carbon dioxide, sulphate and calcium. “In other words, its composition has become more like the oceans on Earth. We believe that this ocean could be quite habitable for life.

More information is needed to find out the existence of life, but scientists seem to be making great strides. “Europe is one of our best chances to find life in our Solar System. NASA’s Europa Clipper mission will be launched in the coming years, and therefore our work aims to prepare us for the mission, which will investigate Europa’s habitability“say the researchers.

