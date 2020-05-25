Europe is moving towards normality and the US prohibits flights from Brazil due to a pandemic

In Argentina, social isolation lasted until June 7, due to a rapid acceleration of infections.

– Latin America worsens –

The situation in Brazil, and in practically all of Latin America and the Caribbean, worsens every day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned on Friday that the region is "a new epicenter" of the pandemic.

Behind Brazil, which registers more than 350,000 cases, the other two countries that suffered the most are Mexico (7,394 deaths), Ecuador (4,021) and Peru (3,456).

Peru extended until June 30 the total confinement established on March 16.

In Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador estimated that the economic crisis caused by the pandemic will cause the loss of one million jobs in 2020.

His Chilean counterpart, Sebastián Piñera, declared during the opening of a field hospital in Santiago that the health system is saturated and "close to the limit."

In Argentina, social isolation lasted until June 7, due to a rapid acceleration of infections, which have quintupled in two weeks in the city of Buenos Aires and its suburbs.

– India resumes internal flights –

India authorized the restart of internal flights on Monday, after two months of prohibition, although international connections are still interrupted.

For its part, Iran reopened the country's main Shiite shrines on Monday, closed in March to combat the pandemic, which has caused more than 7,000 deaths in the country.

Thailand started testing macaques and hopes to be able to market a vaccine in late 2021.

On the diplomatic front, the consequences of the pandemic exacerbate the tension between China, where the disease arose, and the United States, which accuses it of negligence and of causing "a massive global massacre."

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that both countries are "on the verge of a new Cold War."