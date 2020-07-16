Euronics, the Samsung Days start: discounts on many QLED TVs until July 19th

Euronics today launches the new flyer, which until July 19 offers the Samsung Days. The offers are not many, but they embrace different models of QLED TV, even from recent series, on which it is possible to save a good sum of money compared to the list prices.

On the cover there is the 65-inch QLED Q800T 8K TV at the price of 3899 Euros, 100 Euros less than the 3999 Euros in the price list.

Scrolling through the promotions, the 55-inch QLED Q60T goes to 899 Euros, also in this case for a discount of 100 Euros compared to the 999 Euros in the price list. The 75-inch QLED Q60R, on the other hand, can be purchased for 1249 Euros, for a saving of 540 Euros compared to the 1789 Euros listed by the manufacturer.

Finally, the 55 inch Crystal UHD TU8070 can be purchased for 599 Euros (50 Euros less than the 649 Euros in the price list), while the 50-inch model goes to 499 Euros from the previous 549 Euros. On the 75-inch Crystal UHD TU7170, on the other hand, a discount of 100 Euros to 1199 Euros is offered, while on the 43-inch model, 30 Euros are saved and passes to 369 Euros. Finally, the Crystal UHD TU7070 can be purchased for 649 Euros, from the previous 749 Euros.

The complete flyer can be consulted at this address.