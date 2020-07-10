Latest newsTech News
Updated:

Euronics, the fake prize competition scam is back: keep an eye on the SMS!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Euronics, the fake prize competition scam is back: keep an eye on the SMS!

In the past few hours, several users have received an SMS apparently made payable to Euronics containing a link to participate in sweepstakes, which allows you to choose a reward. Obviously this is a scam, as the distribution chain is not proposing any of this.

According to reports from various sites, it is one phishing campaign leading to the insertion of users’ personal data which are then sold on the dark web. In some circumstances, the modus operandi has also been used to subtract money from current accounts.

L’SMS received from various users is as follows: “hello XXX (name of the person), you are one of the winners of XXX (name of a city) of the Euronics competition. Select your product here: XXX (link where to press) “.

In circumstances like these, the only way to defend yourself is through message cancellation: we strongly advise against clicking on any link and avoiding propagating the chain.

Euronics recently launched a flyer on the iPhone 11 Pro, which will be active until July 12 and will allow you to purchase one of the tops of the range 2019 smartphones from the Cupertino company at a reduced price. For all offers, we invite you to rely on these pages as well as the official sites.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Huawei MateBook 14: the updated version with Intel processor arrives

Laptops Brian Adam -
Huawei has announced that it is now available on the Huawei Store, Huawei Experience Store and Amazon la updated version of the MateBook 14,...
Read more

The Department of Education 'regretted' that material about the reopening of schools was not made available in Irish

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Department does not intend to send documents sent to all schools in the country in English only to Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools in...
Read more

Immune little downloaded by the Italians, Ricciardi: "it is the fault of the conspiracy theorists"

Apps Brian Adam -
Immuni is still stuck at 4 million downloads, too low if one takes into account that to be effective it needs to be installed...
Read more

Anxiety that Irish students would stop in youth hostels

Latest news Brian Adam -
Documents received by RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta show that the Department of the Gaeltacht was very concerned that Irish Colleges would face major difficulties...
Read more

Esselunga offer: Samsung Galaxy A30s at one of the best prices on the web

Mobile Brian Adam -
Esselunga's tech offer today, Thursday 9 July 2020, brings one very interesting promotion on the Samsung Galaxy A30s, the company's mid-range smartphone, which in...
Read more

Elon Musk: Tesla is "very close" to full autonomous driving

Car Tech Brian Adam -
These days the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) is held in the Asian city of Shanghai and Elon Musk has wanted to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY