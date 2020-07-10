Euronics, the fake prize competition scam is back: keep an eye on the SMS!

In the past few hours, several users have received an SMS apparently made payable to Euronics containing a link to participate in sweepstakes, which allows you to choose a reward. Obviously this is a scam, as the distribution chain is not proposing any of this.

According to reports from various sites, it is one phishing campaign leading to the insertion of users’ personal data which are then sold on the dark web. In some circumstances, the modus operandi has also been used to subtract money from current accounts.

L’SMS received from various users is as follows: “hello XXX (name of the person), you are one of the winners of XXX (name of a city) of the Euronics competition. Select your product here: XXX (link where to press) “.

In circumstances like these, the only way to defend yourself is through message cancellation: we strongly advise against clicking on any link and avoiding propagating the chain.

Euronics recently launched a flyer on the iPhone 11 Pro, which will be active until July 12 and will allow you to purchase one of the tops of the range 2019 smartphones from the Cupertino company at a reduced price. For all offers, we invite you to rely on these pages as well as the official sites.