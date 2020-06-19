Euronics Summer Black Friday: the best discounts on smartphones

We continue to talk about Euronics Summer Black Friday. Today we dive into the smartphone category, which sees the presence of many models of various brands at reduced prices.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, for example, it can be purchased at 229 Euros, for a discount of 23.41%, compared to 299 Euros. Among the discounted smartphones, however, we also find the Huawei P40 Lite E at 169.90 Euros, from 199.90 Euros, for a saving of 15%. The Oppo A5 2020 instead goes to 139.90 Euros, while the A9 2020 to 179.90 Euros. Returning to the Xiaomi front, however, the Redmi Note 8T with 4 gigabytes is available at 169.90 Euros. of RAM and 64 gigabytes of storage, for a saving of 26.10% compared to 229.90 Euros.

Going up the range and price we also find the Huawei P40 Lite at 249.90 Euros, 16% less from the 299.90 Euros list, and the Oppo Reno 2 at 369.90 Euros, for considerable savings from the 449, 90 Euros imposed by the manufacturer.

Huawei P30 128 gigabyte instead it goes to 399 Euros, thanks to a 38% discount, while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available at 479 Euros. On offer, albeit less, 64 gigabytes iPhone 11, which goes to 749 Euros, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 can be purchased for 749 Euros.

Among the wearables, AirPods with Lightning cases can be purchased for 139 Euros. The Fitbit Charge 3 instead can be purchased for 79.99 Euros.