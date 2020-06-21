Tech NewsLaptopsShopping Guide
Euronics Summer Black Friday: a Lenovo gaming notebook with i7 super offer

By Brian Adam
Euronics Summer Black Friday: a Lenovo gaming notebook with i7 super offer

Continue on Euronics Summer Black Friday, which offers a wide range of promotions on many categories of electronics and IT products. Today we are talking about a super offer proposed by the distribution chain on a Lenovo gaming notebook, which can be brought home at a very affordable price.

It’s about Ideapad L340, which is proposed at 999 Euros, 20% less than the 1249 Euros listed, precisely for a saving of 20.02%.

On a technical level, we are faced with a computer with a 15.6-inch screen, based on the Intel Core i7 processor and 16 gigabytes of RAM. The internal memory is characterized by a 1 terabyte hard disk and a 256GB SSD, a common approach in the sector. The graphics card is instead the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 gigabytes of dedicated GDDR5 memory. The screen is IPS and has a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and is Full HD. The connectivity compartment features three USB 3.0 inputs, an HDMI output and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The keyboard is backlit, while as an operating system we find Windows 10.

Euronics also offers home delivery at a price of 11 Euros, with a free used pick-up.

