EU publishes rules to make 5G safe for health

By Brian Adam
eu 5g

He 5G deployment It has been active for more than a year in several European countries, including Spain. Vodafone turned on the first antennas in several cities in June 2019, and since then they have been expanding coverage in Spain through the 3.6 GHz band. Now, the EU has published the regulation for the antennas that will operate in the 26 GHz, also called «small cells«.

These small antennas They will play a very important role in the deployment of 5G that will allow it to cope with the great increase in traffic that the Internet will suffer in the coming years. These antennas, when operating at such high frequencies, will allow reaching speeds of several Gbps and very low latencies, although their coverage will be very reduced. For this reason, it will be necessary to nurture the cities of antennas, and these will be placed in places where they are not seen and taking advantage of facilities that have already been made, such as street lamps. Among the new uses of 5G, we will find communications between vehicles to reduce accidents, in addition to remote control of machinery or medical tools.

Size and a maximum power of 5G antennas

In the regulation that the EU has published this week, it establishes the size and the maximum energy consumption that these antennas will have, and for which it will not be necessary to request new permits for their installation. However, it may be necessary to apply for permits if buildings or sites have some form of protection (for example, a historic building).

In addition, the access points will operate at power 50 times lower than the international scientific recommendations that guarantee public safety and the regulations in use since 1999, so it is more than guaranteed than the new ones. antennas are safe. In fact, the small 5G antennas They will use less energy than current 4Gs, which reduces their level of exposure. Electromagnetic radiation has the only effect on the body to generate heat, so these antennas will be even safer than current ones.

Currently, there are five categories depending on the power of the antennas:

  • E0 class: a few milliwatts
  • E2 class: 2 watts
  • E10 class: 10 watts
  • E100 class: 100 watts
  • Class E +: more than 100 watts

Volume less than 30 litres so they cannot be seen

Of these, only the E0, E2 and E10 will be used in these small 5G antennas. The regulations require that the part that emits the least radiation from an E10 antenna must be at least 2.2 meters from an area used by passers-by to guarantee a distance of at least 20 centimetres between the antenna and a person’s human body. 2 meters.

The size of these small antennas will have to be such that they are hidden from the eyes of the population, and if they are seen, they will have to occupy a maximum volume of 30 litres. This will allow them to be installed without problems in places such as lampposts, traffic lights, bulletin boards, bus stops, train stations, museums, stadiums, conference rooms, etc., without damaging the aesthetics of the place.

The regulation will be operational from December 21, 2020, and is applicable in all member states.

