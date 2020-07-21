European Union leaders held a 'historic' deal in Brussels last night over a plan to help the economies of countries hit hard by the coronary virus crisis.

The leaders held talks in Brussels for almost five days in a row.

A range of measures to the value of € 1.8 trillion have been agreed.

€ 750 billion will be put into a recovery fund, € 390 billion will be given out in grants and € 360 billion in loans.

"This agreement has signaled that Europe is united and that this is a crucial time as we move forward," said Summit Chairman Charles Michel.

It has been a violation for some time among the member states about the share of the allowance donated in their grants and loans.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was worth the trouble and time spent negotiating.

"I welcome the package – € 1.8 trillion – which will pave the way for a revitalization of the European Union economy," said the Taoiseach.