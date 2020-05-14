EU considers sanctions on Israel

Thursday, May 14, 2020
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Israel recently announced the incorporation of West Jordan, the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea into the state of Israel. Photo: File

Occupied Jerusalem: Israel's most widely published Hebrew newspaper, Israel Hue, reports that the European Union has begun considering sanctions against Israel over its declaration of statehood in the Palestinian territories.

According to the Hebrew newspaper, European countries are deeply concerned about Israel's declaration of sovereignty over the Palestinian territories while implementing the US Century Deal plan and the European Union is considering sanctions on Israel in this regard.

The meeting of EU delegates focused on Israel's efforts and response to Israel's annexation of parts of West Jordan, the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea.

According to the Israeli newspaper, EU Foreign Minister Joseph Borrell, who has been known for his anti-Israel activities for many years, is at the forefront of EU measures against Israel.

It should be noted that Israel had recently announced the incorporation of West Jordan, Jordan Valley and Dead Sea into the state of Israel.

