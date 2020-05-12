Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Updated:

ETTV and ETHD stop uploading series and movie torrents to download

By Brian Adam
torrent ettv ethd

The torrent downloads they are more organized than you think. While anyone can create a torrent with any file, for movies, series and other content there are a limited number of groups focused on offering the highest quality possible, meeting deadlines right after the content is broadcast. Now the main two movie and series portals they have been without uploading movies or series for more than a week.

We talk about ETTV and ETHD. Both portals are key when uploading content to the network, and also both have their roots in the extinct ExtraTorrent. Each one created their own website to link to the torrent and make them more accessible to the rest of the portals. In total, tens of thousands of chapters and movies have been uploaded, which is why millions of people visit the portals every month.

ETTV and ETHD have problems

These groups are dedicated to obtaining the videos from private sources to make them available to users. The distribution network depends on central facilities that are paid. And this is where the failure originates, since, for more than a week, both portals had stopped adding content. Not only did they not appear in the main domain, but on other websites such as 1337x, where the groups have profiles in which the links are uploaded, did not appear either.

According to the ETTV administrator, the problems started when the original ETTV administrator disappeared. One of those who stayed, with Nick "sidekickbob"He says that the fall is related to problems in the torrent portal, which began with the disappearance of the administrator, and have not improved.

Sidekickbob has been working to fix it, moving ETTV to a new domain, but the hosting accounts where bots are uploading content were closed as bills were not paid due to funding issues. However, he was able to rent new servers and get the bots back up and running.

ETTV.be, new domain

Thus, the scripts to upload the content to the platforms will be operational as of Thursday, or at least as close as possible to full capacity. This solves short-term problems, but the web suffers from more long-term problems without the presence of the main administrator, of whom nothing is known.

For example, domain problems include extraimage.net, which is down and was used to host the images of all the content that was uploaded to the web, such as screenshots of movies or series. All previous content from extraimage.net and snoopimages.com has been lost, but at least you still have access to the second domain. The extraimages database, however, was the largest of all, and is no longer recoverable.

Also, the ettv.online domain may soon disappear if the original operator does not return. At the moment the web redirects to ettv.be, which they do have under their control, but the .online may end up disappearing. The lack of signals from the original administrator may mean that something really serious has happened, such as there is an operation against the websites, which could truncate the presence of movies and series on torrent portals for a long time.

