Ethiopia claims responsibility for Kenyan plane crash

Addis Ababa: The African Union [AU] has revealed that a Kenyan plane carrying Corona virus-related aid to Somalia was shot down by the Ethiopian army.

On May 4, a Kenyan private plane carrying essential goods and relief supplies to Somalia crashed in Ethiopia, killing all six people on board, according to the international news agency.

A report by the African Union Force on the social networking site Twitter revealed that the plane was mistakenly shot down by the Ethiopian army as a suicide bomber.

The Ethiopian military said the plane had not been notified, was an unexpected flight and was flying too low, suggesting it had been hijacked to bring it down at a military base.

An Ethiopian military spokesman added that it was a mistake and apologized. This would not have happened if it had been reported in advance that a private plane was carrying relief supplies.