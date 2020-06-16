Essential guide to buying the laptop you need at the right price

The fury of laptops has been around for a few years. The possibility of having a device powerful enough to work, entertain and even play and that can be carried in a briefcase has been a success since its inception. For this reason, different brands are focusing their products on portability with the best components.



Besides, the quarantine and the obligation of hundreds of thousands of people who only used their PCs to watch videos from time to time or send an email at homemade many more people take the initiative to buy a new device with which they could work. No problem.

If you want to buy a new laptop because you already realized that the one you have requires change, but you have no idea what you need, IN TIME We give you some basic concepts so that you are not so lost when choosing your new computer.

The price range of PCs is between 1.2 and 12 million pesos, depending on various characteristics. Ideally, you should pay for what you really need and not what you are told is best.

Processor

Processors are sometimes seen as just a confusing amount of numbers. Let’s clarify it. The two most important processor brands are Intel and AMD. Each one has its ranges of processors, aimed at different categories. For example, the Intel are called Core and come with the letter i and a number: Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 and even Core i9.

If the number is higher, it is better, but also consider the generation. 5 may be better than 7 if it is newer. On the other hand, AMD’s handle the Ryzen line for most laptops sold in the country. These, as with the Intel, come in Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9.

The difference between these processors and those of the competition is based on the price, AMD is a little cheaper, but also slightly slower. Although for daily and work use, this difference may be imperceptible.

RAM memory

In short, it is the one that allows different applications to run simultaneously without the computer crashing. RAM does not offer higher processing speed, but more open programs at the same time.

There are different types of these memories in which the speed varies; DDR2 or DDR3. But for ordinary users who don’t put too much pressure on their computers, or even some more demanding ones, an 8 GB DDR2 memory could be enough to work optimally, play or edit on their device.

The hard drive

There are two types of hard drives: HHD or mechanical and SSD or solid-state. The former is slower, but also cheaper, so that, on more expensive computers, they can offer greater capacities. On the other hand, SSDs are much faster in processing, but on a computer in similar price ranges, it may have a smaller capacity.

It is advisable to buy a computer that has an SSD hard drive thinking about the future and so that applications run and work faster. There are some not-so-expensive options that offer combinations. There are also different cloud services and external hard drives where you can save your heavy files or run robust video games.

The Graphics card

The graphics card is in charge of processing all the graphic components on the computer. In that sense, if you want to play or edit very heavy videos, the best option is to have one outside the processor to have better performance. Most high-end or gaming computers come with these. The performance is higher, but the price too.

For not so heavy use, the integrated graphics card is more than enough and can run casual games. Also, open and run programs such as Photoshop, Audition or Illustrator without problems. In the case of Ryzen comes the Radeon Vega Graphics and in Core i, with the Intel HD Graphics.

The operating system is another important point to keep in mind when buying a computer. Brands like Asus, Lenovo, Acer or HP generally come with built-in Windows. Now, if you want an Apple laptop, these natively bring the iOS operating system. Keep in mind that the price range for Macs is in the high range.

This is the most common, although chain stores are selling brand name equipment, but with the Endless operating system, which is based on the Linux open-source system and is much cheaper. Take a good look at what operating system you have so you won’t be surprised when you turn it on. Endless was created in order to be much cheaper for sale. If you buy a computer with this system, you can later change it to Windows without much difficulty.

Battery and size

The laptop is supposed to be portable, so size does matter. You can find different sizes on the market, from 13 to 17 inches. Here it is important that you think about what you need and what you want. A small computer is easy to carry, but the battery may not offer you the best autonomy. Now, with a 17-inch one the opposite happens, it is heavier because it includes a more powerful battery.

The 15-inch options are the most recommended because they have the best of the previous ones: an acceptable and durable duration with portability typical of this type of device. The recommendation of the experts is that you take care of the battery of your PC keeping it connected the time necessary to extend its useful life.