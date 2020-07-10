Tech NewsMobileShopping Guide
Esselunga offer: Samsung Galaxy A30s at one of the best prices on the web

By Brian Adam
Esselunga offer: Samsung Galaxy A30s at one of the best prices on the web

Esselunga’s tech offer today, Thursday 9 July 2020, brings one very interesting promotion on the Samsung Galaxy A30s, the company’s mid-range smartphone, which in the 128-gigabyte variant can be purchased at one of the lowest prices on the web.

The device, in fact, is available at 179 Euros, compared to 259.90 Euros in the price list. Savings are therefore important and represent an excellent opportunity for those concerned. In the notes, however, the distribution chain underlines that the offer is valid until July 22, subject to the exhaustion of stocks in the stores that adhere to the Tech Offer, whose complete list is available at this address.

The Galaxy A30s includes a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED display and is based on the octa-core processor with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The photographic sector is composed of a triple 25 + 8 + 5-megapixel lens, while the front camera for selfies and video calls is 16 megapixels. There is both a sensor for fingerprints and facial recognition, obviously integrated in the drop notch on the screen. Their battery instead is from 4,000 mAh.

The list of points of sale participating in the offer is very wide: most are in the province of Milan, but there are also other stores in central Italy.

