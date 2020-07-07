Esselunga, now shopping can be done online with a PayPal account

After describing Esselunga’s Tech offer on Redmi Note 9, let’s go back to the well-known supermarket chain. However, this time it is not a promotion, but the ability to pay online with PayPal, an aspect that will surely please some users.

The following is the PayPal full press release.

Press release: Milan, 1 July 2020 – PayPal, a global leader in services and solutions for digital payments announces the collaboration with Esselunga: thanks to this strategic partnership it will, in fact, be possible to pay for purchases made on the Esselungaacasa.it website even with a PayPal account.

Starting today customers who shop online through the website or the Esselungaacasa app will have the opportunity to pay using their PayPal account.

The value of e-commerce turnover in Italy in 2019 is estimated at 48.5 billion euros, with a growth of 17% over 2018. At the beginning of 2020 Coronavirus appeared on the world stage impacting strongly on people’s daily lives, limiting the possibility of contact and traditional in-store purchases. In fact, as of the end of February, 47.2% of internet users said they did not physically go to shopping malls or supermarkets for health security reasons. Furthermore, as reported by a recent PayPal survey conducted in collaboration with IPSOS, Grocery and Food are the categories purchased most frequently online (25%) during the lockdown period. These categories are at the top of the list of products purchased online for the first time. During the health emergency, the online presence of a variety of merchants played a fundamental role, especially in the provision of indispensable services.

Innovative payments continue to grow at a fast pace in Italy. The report of the Innovative Payments Observatory of the Polytechnic of Milan highlights how they came to represent one-third of the total digital payments. Proximity transactions with a contactless card or mobile payment are the driving force. The analysis of the latter sector is particularly interesting: in 2019 the number of users has tripled compared to 2018, reaching 1.83 billion euros.

Many resorted to online shopping, food delivery systems and food supplies through e-commerce platforms and new digital systems set in motion precisely because of the pandemic from Covid-19.

According to the findings of the B2C eCommerce Observatory promoted by the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic and Netcomm, during 2020 digital purchases for the Food & Grocery sector will peak never registered before, reaching 2.5 billion euros, reaching + 55% compared to the previous year. In addition, more and more companies have decided to rely on online: compared to 2019, the food Grocery sector has seen a sharp increase in digital, going from 32% to 40%.

To meet people’s needs and give them more choices, PayPal and Esselunga, the leader in Italy for online shopping, have decided to join and offer more choices to all users, further enhancing the services of the Esselunga portal by integrating the possibility to do checkout directly with the PayPal account on the Esselungaacasa.it website. This digital simplification will allow Italian users to optimize travel times and therefore significantly reduce the stress caused by daily shopping. At the same time, the system helps to support people with the best product categories on the market without ever leaving home.

“In a context of growing interest for the online commerce sector, which sees people constantly looking for new ways to buy online, it becomes essential to reduce the distance between the user and the service he needs“, commented Maria Teresa Minotti, Director of PayPal Italy.”The strategic partnership with a Merchant of the calibre of Esselunga is a further move in this direction, the umpteenth stage of a process in which we are investing a lot of energy. PayPal’s goal is to contribute, through digital transformation, to simplify the daily life of consumers of every generation, with an eye always attentive to their needs, security and market innovation“.

The online shopping service covers today 37 provinces in the 6 regions where Esselunga is present and allows you to stock up on the best product categories on the market without leaving your home, thus optimizing travel times. After filling the virtual cart, the customer can decide to receive the goods at home, on the day and at the preferred time, or choose the free collection at the Click and go or the active lockers. Once you have completed your choice, simply pay using your PayPal account safely and quickly.

This partnership consolidates PayPal’s presence in the world of Italian Grocery, helping to increase the opportunities for digital consumers to buy in our country, as well as allowing over 7 million PayPal users active in Italy to range from Fashion to Travel, to Food, up to the purchase of top quality fresh food. An extraordinary opportunity for all those who want to take the time to choose what they like in the tranquillity of their home.