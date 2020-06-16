Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Esselunga: 30% discount on the iBike Air 8,5 electric scooter

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Esselunga: 30% discount on the iBike Air 8,5 electric scooter

Esselunga is confirmed as the chain that offers the most discounts on electric scooters. Today we point out that in the “Special Multimedia” flyer that can be browsed directly through this address, you can enjoy a 30% discount on the iBike Air 8,5 electric scooter.

The, in fact, the price goes from the previous list price of 399 Euros to 279.30 Euros, which can be further lowered should you have all the necessary requirements to obtain the Government Bonus. In this case, the price would drop to 111.72 Euros, as the 60% reduction applies to the already discounted price, and it would be very interesting especially if the list price is counted.

On a technical level, we are facing a scooter characterized by an aluminium frame and based on the 350W Brushless motor. The name also takes up the size of the wheels, which are 8.5 inches, while as regards the power it is able to reach a speed of 25 kilometres per hour, and offers a range of 20 kilometres on a single charge. On the other hand, it reaches 12.5 kilograms in weight and a maximum load of 125 kg. There is also a small LED display and a braking system with a rear disc brake, to ensure maximum safety.

For information on the validity of the promotion, we recommend consulting the store locator on the site.

