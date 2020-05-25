Revenue from value added tax (VAT) may fall by between € 3.9bn and € 6.7bn this year, according to a new ESRI study.

The research institute predicts that household spending will fall by between 12% and 20% due to restrictions imposed against the spread of Covid-19.

The ESRI says the crown virus policies represent a 'spending rush' for the economy.

While our spending on food and other essentials is increasing, spending on all other things has dropped. This is the reason for the significant fall in VAT on goods and services.

The amount of VAT coming from households fell by 50% during the first phase of unlocking.

The ERSI study ultimately reveals the consequences of these policies, under three different scenarios.

If a vaccine is found and everything goes back to the end of the year, the VAT drop is still € 3.9bn.

If another virus outbreak strikes, the fall could be € 6.7bn in that case.

The biggest drop in expenditure is in the transport sector, followed by the catering, hotel and restaurants sectors.