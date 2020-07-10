Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

ESA: the breathtaking video of the Korolev crater on Mars with water ice

By Brian Adam
If we think of Mars, in the common imagination the first thing that comes to mind is probably an almost “desert” scenario, perhaps like what you see in the photos taken by NASA’s InSight lander. However, there is also more on the Red Planet.

In particular, according to what reported by BGR and as you can see in the video published on the official YouTube channel of the ESA (European Space Agency), we must not forget the presence of the Korolev crater, which is located near the south pole of Mars, and it’s covered with a consistent layer of water ice. In case you are wondering, yes: this is the case throughout the year.

In any case, the video of the European Space Agency, which has almost reached 300,000 views on YouTube, allows us to take a “virtual tour” over the crater, which is about 80 kilometers wide and about 2 kilometers deep. Probably the most passionate among you will have already guessed the origin of the images, given that they come from the Mars Express probe, launched by ESA on June 2, 2003 just to study the Red Planet. More precisely, the video we are talking about has been made thanks to the data provided by the Mars Express Orbiter module. Obviously, it is a reconstruction.

For the uninitiated, the crater takes its name from Sergej Pavlovič Korolëv, an engineer who was a prominent figure in the Soviet space program. Just to understand, Korolëv is responsible for the Sputnik 1 satellite, the R-7 “Semyorka” rocket, the first man to fly in Space (Jurij Alekseevič Gagarin on April 12, 1961 aboard Vostok 1) and the mission of Sputnik 2 who left on November 3, 1957 with the dog Laika on board. When he died in January 1966, Korolëv was looking for a method to reach the moon before the United States of America.

