ESA and NASA’s Solar Orbiter makes its first close fly over the Sun.

New great goal achieved by the Solar Orbiter, the spacecraft of the European Space Agency and NASA has finally accomplished his first close flight from the sun. Furthermore, the first images of the mission will soon be published.

Currently, there are other tools that are studying our star, such as the Parker Solar Probe; the Solar Orbiter, for its part, is designed to offer scientists a vision of our star unlike any other before now. Its trajectory, in fact, will allow studying the poles of the Sun, which cannot be seen from Earth.

The spaceship performed its first-star flyby on June 15. The orbital manoeuvre has brought the probe to 77 million kilometres. “We have never photographed the Sun from a closer distance than this,” says ESA’s Solar Orbiter project scientist Daniel Müller. The spacecraft will take another week to transmit the images obtained given its current distance from home, and the mission team plans to publish the images in mid-July.

The probe has the beauty of 10 instruments: six telescopes and four devices designed to study the immediate vicinity of the spacecraft. “For the first time, we will be able to put together the images of all our telescopes and see how they take complementary data from the various parts of the sun, including the surface, the external atmosphere or the corona and the heliosphere“finally declares the scientist.