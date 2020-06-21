Tech NewsShopping Guide
Updated:

ePrice kicks off Fuorunque for the weekend: 60% discount on notebooks, TVs and SSDs!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

ePrice kicks off Fuorunque for the weekend: 60% discount on notebooks, TVs and SSDs!

ePrice today launched another interesting promotion, which allows you to enjoy discounts of up to 60% on many products throughout the weekend. It is baptized “Out of Weekend” and also includes laptop and TV, let’s see what it is.

Let’s start on HP 255 G7 15.6-inch HD notebook computer with AMD A4 processor, 4 gigabytes of RAM and 256GB SSD, which can be purchased for 299.99 Euros, 30% less than the 428.54 Euros listed, with the possibility of receiving it for free at home.

As for TV, however, the Samsung UE65RU7090UXZT 65-inch 4K Ultra HD it is available at 579.99 Euros, for a saving of 25% if you count that the list costs 768.99 Euros. Also interesting is the offer on the 55-inch UE55RU7170UXZT, which goes up to 404.99 Euros, while the 43-inch LG 43UM7400PLB.AEU is offered at 321.23 Euros. Also very interesting is the discount offered on LG’s 55-inch 4K Ultra HD 4K OLED TV, the 55B9PLA, which can be purchased for € 1,099.99.

The most interesting products, however, are SSDs. The Samsung Q860 QVO 2.5 inch 1 terabyte it goes to 109.99 Euros, the Western Digital WD Blue 3D from 500 gigabytes to 69.99 Euros and the Samsung 860 EVO from 500 gigabytes to 79.99 Euros.

The complete list of offers is available at this address.

More Articles Like This

Learn science by reading comics? It is the goal of these three boys

Tech News Brian Adam -
How to bring teenagers closer to science? Mixing it perfectly with comics, the most common reading among children. This was the idea put forward...
Read more

11-inch iPad Pro and 128GB of memory are back on Amazon

Amazon Brian Adam -
After the offer of a few days ago, the discount is back on Amazon again new 11-inch iPad Pro. In fact, the tablet of...
Read more

Immune discharged by 3.3 million Italians, the first cases reported in Puglia

Apps Brian Adam -
Since the launch and activation of the Immuni app, the client for the contact tracing of the Coronavirus of the Italian Government, developed by...
Read more

Mediaworld: Panasonic OLED TX-55GZ960E 55-inch TV is back on sale

Electronics Brian Adam -
A few days after the last report, it is back on sale at one of the main electronics distribution chains in our country on...
Read more

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in June 2020

Android Brian Adam -
The last few weeks have been very interesting in the range between 300 and 500 euros, given the arrival of devices such as Xiaomi...
Read more

From iOS 14 to new Macs with ARM processors: what to expect from WWDC’s Apple keynote

Apple Brian Adam -
Here we go, there are less and fewer hours left for tomorrow's Apple keynote, which will officially kick off WWDC 2020, the annual conference...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY