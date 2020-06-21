ePrice kicks off Fuorunque for the weekend: 60% discount on notebooks, TVs and SSDs!

ePrice today launched another interesting promotion, which allows you to enjoy discounts of up to 60% on many products throughout the weekend. It is baptized “Out of Weekend” and also includes laptop and TV, let’s see what it is.

Let’s start on HP 255 G7 15.6-inch HD notebook computer with AMD A4 processor, 4 gigabytes of RAM and 256GB SSD, which can be purchased for 299.99 Euros, 30% less than the 428.54 Euros listed, with the possibility of receiving it for free at home.

As for TV, however, the Samsung UE65RU7090UXZT 65-inch 4K Ultra HD it is available at 579.99 Euros, for a saving of 25% if you count that the list costs 768.99 Euros. Also interesting is the offer on the 55-inch UE55RU7170UXZT, which goes up to 404.99 Euros, while the 43-inch LG 43UM7400PLB.AEU is offered at 321.23 Euros. Also very interesting is the discount offered on LG’s 55-inch 4K Ultra HD 4K OLED TV, the 55B9PLA, which can be purchased for € 1,099.99.

The most interesting products, however, are SSDs. The Samsung Q860 QVO 2.5 inch 1 terabyte it goes to 109.99 Euros, the Western Digital WD Blue 3D from 500 gigabytes to 69.99 Euros and the Samsung 860 EVO from 500 gigabytes to 79.99 Euros.

The complete list of offers is available at this address.