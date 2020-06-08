Latest newsTop Stories
Environmental disaster in Russia: 20,000 tons of fuel spilled into a river

By Brian Adam
Environmental disaster in Russia: 20,000 tons of fuel spilled into a river

A diesel tank recently collapsed from a power plant in the city of Norilsk in northern Siberia, releasing 15,000 tons of fuel into a river and 6,000 tons into the soil, according to the Russian state environmental control. President Vladimir Putin ordered a state of emergency to deal with the disaster.

According to Greenpeace Russia, the accident was the “first of its magnitude in the Arctic” and comparable to the disaster of Exxon Valdez off the coast of Alaska in 1989. A power plant supervisor has been arrested and will be charged shortly for what happened, according to the Russian investigation committee.

There have been no such spills in the Arctic before“, said Andrei Malov, spokesman for the Russian maritime rescue service, at Agence France-Presse.”It must be collected very quickly because the fuel is dissolving in the water“Another Russian agency spokesman, Dmitry Klokov, said the restoration of the polluted water system would take “decades”.

In addition, the cleaning mission is being hindered by the lack of roads in the area and by the weather, freeing up more fuel towards the lake and forcing the rescuers to review their countermoves. Prosecutors from the Krasnoyarsk region also stated that the spill also has polluted 180,000 square meters of land before ending up on the river.

According to WWF expert Alexei Knizhnikov, the accident would not have occurred if the company had followed the rules. According to the laws of Russia, in fact, there should be a containment facility around any fuel tank that would have kept most of the spill in place.

An accident that will certainly not be good for river fauna.

