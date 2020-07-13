'Enough has been said already' said Minister Cowen

The Minister for Agriculture will have nothing more to say about medicines published in a newspaper yesterday.

Barry Cowen said in Co. Leitrim this morning that he had 'already said enough' about the matter, and on the basis of legal advice, he would have no more to say.

The minister also said that he had apologized on a number of occasions, and was 'honest and genuine'.

He said he had questions about the article published yesterday, but was advised not to say anything else as an inquiry is ongoing.

The Minister for Agriculture said he had avoided and attempted to evade a guard on the night he was caught driving while under the influence of drinking in September 2016.

Minister Cowen released his statement, in response to an article in yesterday's Sunday Times newspaper.

He said the newspaper article related to an inaccurate night guard record, despite Mr Cowen's solicitors having written to the newspaper to inform them of this inaccuracy.

Minister Cowen called the incident a 'sarcastic error'

The Garda Ombudsman has now been asked to investigate this matter.

'I avoided and did not try to evade any guard' said Barry Cowen.

'It would be a serious crime,' said the Minister.

Barry Cowen was sentenced to penalties after being examined at a checkpoint that night in September 2016, returning home from Dublin to Co. Offaly.