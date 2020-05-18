Eng Review: a psychological journey in the form of bullet hell

Sometimes it is enough to investigate the meaning of a name to understand the nature of what we are facing. In ITTA it is necessary to make an extra effort, but it is certainly an essential starting point to learn the origin of the title chosen for your first work from Jacob Williams, solitary developer behind whom the label is hidden Glass Revolver. “I had the idea for the game the day I woke up in a psychiatric ward. – told the author in an interview – ‘Itta’ in Japanese means ‘gone’ and this is how I felt for so long. […] In the game we find the themes of loss, depression, self-help, […] and I believe that the term ‘Itta’ is somehow linked to each of them“.

ITTA is a twin-stick bullet-hell shaped in pixel art, at the heart of which we find the journey of a lost child in a bleak and alien world, which will force her to a dark descent into an internal hell before she can look back to the future with hope. A growth itinerary that Williams and the little protagonist have followed together, to give shape to a digital universe that is a direct and brutal expression of the complexity of the human soul.

The horror, between gardens and ruins

The gloomy atmospheres of ITTA are shown without compromise right from the initial sequence: the awakening of the girl, dressed in a simple blue tunic, is in fact extremely traumatic. Inside a cave, in an unknown world, Itta finds beside him the corpses of his father, brother and Kiko, the family cat. To the horror is added the bewilderment, when a candid and luminescent feline spirit appears from the body of the pet.

It is an ancestral guardian, ready to support the little girl in the path that awaits her among mysterious gardens and abandoned ruins. Initially aimed at the search for the mother, the only member of the family to have disappeared, Itta’s journey will soon turn into something decidedly more complex and symbolic.

The world that extends outside the cave where the adventure begins is full of dark threats, which however find themselves sealed inside some mysterious caves. Around the latter, a surreal world, divided into three macro areas and among whose multiple inspirations we also find a pinch of Italy. Among the settings that helped shape the universe of ITTA, its creator openly mentions i Gardens of Bomarzo.

The gardens of Bomarzo

Located in the Lazio town of the same name, they are also well-known as Parco dei Mostri, by virtue of their strange structure. Breaking the dictates of the classic Italian gardens of the sixteenth century, the latter welcome a forest populated with unusual sculptures, depicting dragons, disturbing and mythological creatures. A design actually largely attributable to some of the areas represented by ITTA pixel art.

But in addition to surreal atmospheres and furious armored enemies behind solid stone portals, the bullet-hell game world is also populated by an interesting and varied host of NPCs, between divinities, spiritual entities, golems and human beings now close to bewilderment. Each of them will offer a small insight into the mythology that characterizes this strange limbo in which the girl found herself catapulted, in interactions that develop dynamically along the progress of the adventure and the exploration of the map.

To enrich the picture painted by these wandering souls we find hints of environmental narration, the possibility of consulting some documents found during our journey in search of hope and some short, but suggestive cut-scenes. ITTA wraps the player with a deliberately nuanced story but engaging, which lends itself to multiple interpretations and leaves room for many “unspoken”. In a coherent way, the ending itself of the work, rather than offering a structured conclusion, will rather represent a starting point for reflection for the player.

Bullet-hell is a world where the laws governing life and death apply arbitrarily, a luxuriant but macabre garden in which the end is dictated not by the deterioration of the body, but by that of the mind. The risk of losing oneself is constant and pressing and Itta will have to learn to bear the consequences. Confronting and killing her dangerous opponents will represent a trauma for the girl, in a vortex of bloody loss in constant balance between alienation and self-destruction.

An emotional and bullet Hell

To find a way that can lead her home, the protagonist will have to make her way through one selection of 18 Bosses, some of which are optional. As said, to face the latter it will be necessary to access specific areas of the game world, which will constitute the arenas in which to try your hand at intricate dances of death, to be tackled by dodging screen shots that will gradually become more numerous as the stages that regulate each fight progress. Discreet variety of means with which the opponents will try to stop the journey of Itta, even if on this front it could have been possible to opt for a more refined approach. Particularly limiting in this sense is the choice not to make, if not in a few cases, the Boss Fight arenas particularly distinctive, rather similar to each other.

Despite these partial shortcomings, the combat system is presented as enjoyable and intuitive. The difficulty curve is well calibrated, without ever reaching excessively high challenge levels. In this sense, ITTA is classified as a great option for players who want to get closer to the bullet-hell genre: some Bosses are obviously more difficult than others, but some tricks go to help newbies of the genre. At any time, it will be possible to choose from the options menu to endow the protagonist with infinite life or to increase the damage inflicted by her hits.

To face the Bosses who await you along the way, Itta will have a set of astral hooks available: initially, the only option will be offered by the father’s revolver, but as the game progresses you can, for example, take shotguns or throw bombs against your enemies. In this sense, however, it should be noted that, in our experience, some weapons have proved to be decidedly more effective than others, thus partly dampening the stimulus to try their hand at different fighting styles.

To juggle thick opponent shots, the player can also take advantage of the possibility of resorting to agile somersaults, useful to avoid a volley of bullets or to quickly reach an advantageous position within the arena. There is no mechanism linked to the consumption of stamina and their use is therefore completely free from constraints. Moreover, dodge bullets at the last second will allow Itta to charge a specific energy bar: once it is filled, the character will be temporarily invulnerable and will be able to deal more damage for a few seconds. The mechanics are justified on a narrative level: inside of them the child conceals a dark side that feeds on anger and sadness. As the adventure progresses, the latter will strengthen, learning more and more powerful hits.

Boss Fights integrate into a setting that offers a interesting space also for exploration. Venturing carefully for the game map will in fact allow you to increase your life resistance, recover new weapons or come across temples where you can strengthen the darker side of the protagonist. The hunt for some creatures or some special positions will also allow Itta to place alongside the normal hearts at its disposal as much additional health, which will not be restored if lost before a death. Occasionally, some simple environmental puzzles they will make progress through the game world more intriguing, of which we will be able to progressively compose the map by recovering fragments which will then be interpreted by a special NPC.

The game is equipped with a very generous automatic rescue system: the progress made will in fact be secured very frequently. Indeed, ITTA will proceed with a save every time we find ourselves in front of the entrance to a Boss’s arena: following a defeat, therefore, the path to be taken to try a new attempt will be very quick.

To accompany the unraveling of the adventure, whose duration is approximately between 5 and 8 hours depending on the level of ability and the propensity to explore, the player will be accompanied by a pressing soundtrack. Rather simple and composed of a reduced number of songs, this is still able to wrap the advance of Itta with the right atmosphere. Finally, thelack of support for the Italian language: the English used, in writing, is however easy to understand.