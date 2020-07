The British Government has announced that equipment from the Chinese company Huawei will not be used in the development of the 5G telecommunications system in Britain.

The decision follows a meeting of the British National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Borris Johnson.

Boris Johnson has ordered the removal of all Huawei technology from the British 5G network before 2027 and has banned the purchase of any 5G equipment from the Chinese power since the end of this year.