Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heat of this new technology which is encouraging many small companies to try to make a place for themselves among the tangle of new competitors. Now, with the amount of prototypes, models and ideas that are being developed, we never imagined seeing one that was capable of allowing us to travel through time.

Do not think that this Emula is going to do it, but in a certain way yes. And it will be thanks to a technology baptized as McFly that, indeed, is inspired by the name of the protagonist from the Back to the Future trilogy. Do you really think it will be possible to put the bike at 140 km / h. and travel until 1955?

Does it emulate because it emulates?

This 100% electric motorcycle is work of an Italian company called 2Electron, which has had the great idea of ​​adding to its futuristic design the spirit of some of the most classic motorcycles of all times. This prototype is, above all, a mill that installs two motors that take their power from the batteries it installs and that is completely silent … until we decide to stop being it.

Emula electric motorcycle with McFly technology. 2Electron

And this is where McFly technology makes an appearance since allows us to travel back in time to emulate some classic combustion engine bikes. Without putting a name, model and brand, this Emula is capable of transporting us to the same sensations that 250, 600 and 800cc models offered. And everything, with a simple press inside the huge touch panel that has a central console.

The funniest thing about the system is that it is expandable. Although right now the prototype is capable of emulating three motorcycle configurations 250cc (two-stroke) from 1989, another 600cc from 199 and a third from 800cc from 2004, the company has in mind that in the future new profiles can be added with which to travel to that past of motorcycles that did so much noise that they were able to make themselves felt under our seat.

Precisely, to make the experience more real, this emula installs speakers under our saddle and what would be the tank module, so that the noise of the combustion engine feels as if it were really there, below us, although in reality that the motorcycle moves are the electric horsepower of its two motors. But there is more. For complete simulation, it has fake clutch pedals and leversThey do not do anything about the engine, but about the sound it emits and the simulation, in addition to dynamometers and speedometers in the center console that respond to that moment when we change gear (imaginary).

Of course, so that not everything is retro emotions, this Emula will have, according to the manufacturer, a boring mode that will consist of It will act like a simple electric motorcycle, without gears or noise, but that will be able to reach speeds of up to 250 km / h.

