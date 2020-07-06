EMUI 11 is coming soon: that’s when it will be released and all the latest news

EMUI 10.1 arrived at the end of March 2020 and is increasingly enriching the user experience of Huawei users. However, the company obviously has not stopped and indeed has already given a release date of the next update, or EMUI 11.

The information is official and comes directly from Wang Chengdu, president of the Huawei Consumer Business Software Department, who confirmed the arrival of EMUI 11 towards Q3 2020, therefore between July and September of this year. Chengdu also added that it will be a more advanced system than its predecessor thanks to many innovative features that will be announced shortly.

In particular, it has already been announced that Huawei will further improve the support for HD video calls between multiple devices, i.e. the ability to answer these calls directly from smart speakers (if only audio) or also through televisions and computers.

EMUI 11 should come simultaneously with HarmonyOS 2.0, the operating system dedicated to home automation and the Internet of Things. There will probably also be big interesting news regarding the entire Huawei home software ecosystem, also working on the cloud and artificial intelligence.

At the moment the supported models are not yet known, but it is thought that the update to EMUI 11 may arrive on the most recent models such as the P30, P40, Mate 20, Mate 30, Mate X series and almost certainly also on the next Mate V folding.