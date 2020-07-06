MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

EMUI 11 is coming soon: that’s when it will be released and all the latest news

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

China just approved a coronavirus vaccine for military use: what we know about the CanSino vaccine

The Chinese military has been authorized to use the vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics and its own researchers from...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

 

EMUI 10.1 arrived at the end of March 2020 and is increasingly enriching the user experience of Huawei users. However, the company obviously has not stopped and indeed has already given a release date of the next update, or EMUI 11.

The information is official and comes directly from Wang Chengdu, president of the Huawei Consumer Business Software Department, who confirmed the arrival of EMUI 11 towards Q3 2020, therefore between July and September of this year. Chengdu also added that it will be a more advanced system than its predecessor thanks to many innovative features that will be announced shortly.

In particular, it has already been announced that Huawei will further improve the support for HD video calls between multiple devices, i.e. the ability to answer these calls directly from smart speakers (if only audio) or also through televisions and computers.

EMUI 11 should come simultaneously with HarmonyOS 2.0, the operating system dedicated to home automation and the Internet of Things. There will probably also be big interesting news regarding the entire Huawei home software ecosystem, also working on the cloud and artificial intelligence.

At the moment the supported models are not yet known, but it is thought that the update to EMUI 11 may arrive on the most recent models such as the P30, P40, Mate 20, Mate 30, Mate X series and almost certainly also on the next Mate V folding.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Watching TV on mobile is even easier: DTT Channels is updated to version 2.0 with notable improvements

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the best Android apps to watch TV has received a notable update for improve channel search and also playback: DTT Channels 2.0...
Read more

The latest from Tesla is neither a car nor a battery, but it is "s3xy"

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Merchandising is not a new phenomenon and many automakers turn to it for extra income when they ring the bell with any particular model....
Read more

Google, removed from the Play Store 25 Android apps: they stole Facebook data

Android Brian Adam -
Google has removed from the Android Play Store 25 applications who had continually attempted to phish against Facebook credentials. The discovery was made by...
Read more

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

Apps Brian Adam -
The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats, for example, they end up...
Read more

Buy a Hisense H40 with Telcel and get a free H40 Lite!

Mobile Brian Adam -
Capture the magic with their incredible camera systems and technology that Hisense and Telcel have for you. If you have already decided that you need...
Read more

OnePlus Nord will be launched with a breathtaking augmented reality event

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus Nord will not only be a mid-range smartphone sold under $ 500 capable of bringing even more customers to the brand but will...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY