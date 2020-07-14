Empty stadiums strengthen financial control of televisions

Empty sports stadiums could become Covid-19's most enduring cultural legacy. Since the WHO declared the global pandemic in March, virtually all sporting events have been canceled, including the Tokyo Olympics and the 2020 Euro Cup. Even those that have restarted have done so in hauntingly empty settings.

The immediate financial damage is considerable. Tickets and sponsors account for more than half of the $ 71 billion in annual revenue earned by American sports, according to PwC, and about two-fifths of the sales of Europe's richest soccer leagues.

But the fact that US bars have been televising Seoul's Doosan Bears baseball team while Premier League football fans were watching Bayern Munich suggests that the chains could win even if stadiums lose. . If fans who need their dose of, say, basketball superstar LeBron James or Barcelona striker Lionel Messi have no choice but to tune in to television, then increasing the value of broadcast rights could dampen lower sales elsewhere. aspects.

The competitions that already have an established television will be the most benefited. If the Premier League could increase its 2018 broadcasting revenue by 24%, € 832 million more, it would fully offset ticket sales.

The timing of the pandemic could benefit major American sports that have rights agreements that expire in the next five years, such as the National Football League. In an April report, MoffettNathanson researchers estimated that when the NFL renegotiates its television deals, total annual cash costs could rise to nearly $ 9 billion, with the average price of Sunday's games growing by a whopping 75%. This would make the sale of regular season tickets (accounting for about 15.5% of the NFL's $ 14.5 billion in total revenue in 2018, according to Statista) even less significant.

For the less popular leagues, it's the opposite. Football teams in the lower-tier European leagues often rely on tickets for more than half of their income, raising the possibility of sharp pay cuts for players. One way to bridge that gap would be for wealthier clubs to establish a "solidarity fund." Tennis has created an aid fund for lower ranking players.

But the extra money from television does not close the game. Contact sports like ice hockey, basketball and soccer rely on live crowds to generate the excitement fans enjoy at home. Even assuming that viewership ratings are higher, networks may be reluctant to pony up more money for games that are played in front of empty stands.

This could allow sports that are less dependent on crowd-fueled frenzy, such as car racing or golf, to attract new viewers. Still, it can be difficult to keep up the excitement. More than 33 million Americans, on average, tuned in to NBC to see their country's gymnast Simone Biles win a gold medal with her team in 2016. But a few national gymnastics championships that featured her in a non-Olympic year attracted less than a tenth of that audience.

Increasing the audience from the couch will also blur the line between real and virtual evidence. Formula 1 passed a historic milestone in March when Guanyu Zhou became the first Chinese driver to win a Grand Prix. This was because Bahrain turned its annual race into a virtual one, drawing some 3.2 million viewers.

Watching other people play video games may seem strange to old sports fans. But the e-sports events, which Deloitte estimates to have generated a trillion dollars in sponsorships and advertising worldwide in 2019, are already attracting large audiences. The final of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship, a very popular multiplayer game, peaked at 44 million simultaneous views. To compare, an average of about 16.5 million people watch an NFL regular season game.

Even when stadiums are reopened, it can be difficult to attract fans. Social distancing (sic) rules will mean fewer seats and, sooner or later, higher prices, not to mention longer queues. This would make watching live sports a niche business dominated by corporate hospitality and a group of wealthy season ticket holders.

Such circumspect crowds would not make it more attractive to watch games at home. But giving fans better access to team sidelines or improved game stats could make up for a lack of enthusiasm on the field.

The Covid-19 could have boosted live sports and increased the financial cost for the networks. The challenge will be persuading viewers to pay more for the privilege of tuning in.

