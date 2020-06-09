The National Union of Students [NUS] has said that the lack of work this summer and the reduction in Covid-19 payments will hurt students greatly.

The Union believes that students starting third-level colleges, as well as those returning to study, will suffer greatly.

The organization has indicated that many students are already investigating whether they can defer the courses.

Union president Lorna Fitzpatrick said that even though they have been home for some time, students are paying fees and are still paying for accommodation too.

Emphasize that they will have no income this summer.