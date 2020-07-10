Elon Musk: Tesla is "very close" to full autonomous driving

These days the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) is held in the Asian city of Shanghai and Elon Musk has wanted to be there, so He has taken the opportunity to speak precisely about a component of his cars that has a lot of AI such as the autonomous driving technologies that their electric vehicles have.

It also rains in the wet because this same announcement that he has made in Asia was already carried out a few months ago, when he predicted that by the end of 2019 that maximum level of the autopilot of his EVs would have been reached. Despite what the US and European transport security authorities had to say, as well as the legislation of each of those territorial spaces.

We are so close"

The autopilot of Tesla vehicles is an extra that we can currently buy when we buy any car and that costs around 7,500 euros. Even though Elon Musk's talk about self-driving, at least in our territory, that pack has more to do with driving aids than another thing because they force us to be constantly vigilant on the road and with our hands on the wheel, in case we have to regain control.

Even so, the Australian has made it clear that they are very close to their goal, through a video message that he transmitted to those attending that world conference: "I am extremely sure that it will happen level 5 autonomy or essentially complete and I think it will happen very quickly"

Although he did not give a specific deadline, and less after having done the same for the last year, now Elon Musk has been more cautious and only dared to predict that "I'm still sure we'll have the basic functionality for full level 5 autonomy this year"Obviously, the fate of their words was not so much in the US and European markets as in China, which is where they have come in recent months with the aim of quickly achieving a relevant market share. .

The meaning of this maximum level of autopilot for Tesla is vertigo because supposes, de facto, not needing the driver's hand to control the car, who would entrust our security to their system of cameras and sensors, in addition to, of course, that artificial intelligence that they talk about at this time in Shanghai.

