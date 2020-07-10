Tech NewsCar Tech
Updated:

Elon Musk: Tesla is "very close" to full autonomous driving

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Elon Musk: Tesla is "very close" to full autonomous driving

These days the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) is held in the Asian city of Shanghai and Elon Musk has wanted to be there, so He has taken the opportunity to speak precisely about a component of his cars that has a lot of AI such as the autonomous driving technologies that their electric vehicles have.

It also rains in the wet because this same announcement that he has made in Asia was already carried out a few months ago, when he predicted that by the end of 2019 that maximum level of the autopilot of his EVs would have been reached. Despite what the US and European transport security authorities had to say, as well as the legislation of each of those territorial spaces.

We are so close"

The autopilot of Tesla vehicles is an extra that we can currently buy when we buy any car and that costs around 7,500 euros. Even though Elon Musk's talk about self-driving, at least in our territory, that pack has more to do with driving aids than another thing because they force us to be constantly vigilant on the road and with our hands on the wheel, in case we have to regain control.

Even so, the Australian has made it clear that they are very close to their goal, through a video message that he transmitted to those attending that world conference: "I am extremely sure that it will happen level 5 autonomy or essentially complete and I think it will happen very quickly"

Elon Musk: Tesla is "very close" to full autonomous driving
Aly Song REUTERS

Although he did not give a specific deadline, and less after having done the same for the last year, now Elon Musk has been more cautious and only dared to predict that "I'm still sure we'll have the basic functionality for full level 5 autonomy this year"Obviously, the fate of their words was not so much in the US and European markets as in China, which is where they have come in recent months with the aim of quickly achieving a relevant market share. .

The meaning of this maximum level of autopilot for Tesla is vertigo because supposes, de facto, not needing the driver's hand to control the car, who would entrust our security to their system of cameras and sensors, in addition to, of course, that artificial intelligence that they talk about at this time in Shanghai.

>

More Articles Like This

Huawei MateBook 14: the updated version with Intel processor arrives

Laptops Brian Adam -
Huawei has announced that it is now available on the Huawei Store, Huawei Experience Store and Amazon la updated version of the MateBook 14,...
Read more

Immune little downloaded by the Italians, Ricciardi: "it is the fault of the conspiracy theorists"

Apps Brian Adam -
Immuni is still stuck at 4 million downloads, too low if one takes into account that to be effective it needs to be installed...
Read more

Euronics, the fake prize competition scam is back: keep an eye on the SMS!

Latest news Brian Adam -
In the past few hours, several users have received an SMS apparently made payable to Euronics containing a link to participate in sweepstakes, which...
Read more

Esselunga offer: Samsung Galaxy A30s at one of the best prices on the web

Mobile Brian Adam -
Esselunga's tech offer today, Thursday 9 July 2020, brings one very interesting promotion on the Samsung Galaxy A30s, the company's mid-range smartphone, which in...
Read more

5G, Tim excludes Huawei from the race in Italy and Brazil: "Industrial choice"

5G News Brian Adam -
After the rumors about the exclusion of Huawei from 5G in Italy, which emerged yesterday and followed by a hard release from the Chinese...
Read more

OPPO A52 Review: the low cost smartphone for those who focus on autonomy

Mobile Brian Adam -
OPPO A52 is an interesting low cost smartphone that focuses particularly on autonomy (and not only on this aspect).   The world of low cost smartphones,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY