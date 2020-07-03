Elon Musk: Tesla is building RNA microfactories for the Covid19 vaccine

With a tweet posted on his official account, Elon Musk announced that Tesla has kicked off construction work for some “RNA micrographics” to be made available to CuraVac and other companies that are working on the Coronavirus vaccine.

Musk said that “in principle, i think synthetic RNA has amazing potential. This approach makes the solution to many diseases a software problem“, in response to a follower asking him for an opinion on the approach that various researchers and pharmaceutical companies are taking on the Covid-19 vaccine based on RNA. The South African CEO also noted that it is a “side project by Tesla“.

CureVac in the meantime, recently it registered the entry of the German government with a participation of 300 million Euros, and a few weeks ago it got the go-ahead for the clinical trials of its vaccine on a series of voluntary candidates.

The Elon Musk’s positions on the Coronavirus were not always welcomed by users: only a few days ago, in fact, the number one of Tesla and SpaceX had defined the numbers “ridiculous” due to the high number of false positives, but in the past, it had also lashed out against the lockdown imposed in California.