 sd
Tech NewsCar TechTesla
Updated:

Elon Musk: Tesla is building RNA microfactories for the Covid19 vaccine

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua'ena. The data show how surprisingly massive...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

New Amazfit Zenbuds: sleep control, relaxing and at a great price

Although Amazfit has reached the western market through Xiaomi and that is a great advantage, do not think that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Elon Musk: Tesla is building RNA microfactories for the Covid19 vaccine

With a tweet posted on his official account, Elon Musk announced that Tesla has kicked off construction work for some “RNA micrographics” to be made available to CuraVac and other companies that are working on the Coronavirus vaccine.

Musk said that “in principle, i think synthetic RNA has amazing potential. This approach makes the solution to many diseases a software problem“, in response to a follower asking him for an opinion on the approach that various researchers and pharmaceutical companies are taking on the Covid-19 vaccine based on RNA. The South African CEO also noted that it is a “side project by Tesla“.

CureVac in the meantime, recently it registered the entry of the German government with a participation of 300 million Euros, and a few weeks ago it got the go-ahead for the clinical trials of its vaccine on a series of voluntary candidates.

The Elon Musk’s positions on the Coronavirus were not always welcomed by users: only a few days ago, in fact, the number one of Tesla and SpaceX had defined the numbers “ridiculous” due to the high number of false positives, but in the past, it had also lashed out against the lockdown imposed in California.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Tesla surpasses Toyota as the manufacturer with the highest stock market valuation

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Tesla Motors has positioned itself as the automotive sector firm with the largest market capitalization accumulates, surpassing a whole motor giant such as Toyota,...
Read more

Amazon Prime Day, a new postponement is expected: will it be held in October?

Android Brian Adam -
It promises a new postponement for Amazon's Prime Day 2020. According to reports from the Business Insider, who got his hands on some internal...
Read more

Creative presents its SXFI TRIO with triple 'driver' and 7.1 holographic sound

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
As in all areas of life, there are products that go from a very low segment to another that takes care of even...
Read more

Phantom review: Covert Ops for Oculus Rift

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
The new nDreams title offers a very immersive experience but one that does not stand out in the playable The dark black of the night...
Read more

Tesla Market Valuation Milestone Triggers Musk’s Compensation

Car Tech Brian Adam -
The Tesla electrification boom has claimed its biggest victim so far. Shares of this newly created Silicon Valley company rose about 5% on Wednesday...
Read more

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Google Brian Adam -
Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's support page, which supports users,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY