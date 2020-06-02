Elon Musk takes a break from Twitter: 'I turn it off for a while'

With a message posted in the night, Elon Musk has announced that he will take a break from Twitter. The CEO of SpaceX, who completed the historic mission to the ISS over the weekend, did not explain the reasons and limited himself to a short message.

As we show you below, Musk bluntly stated that “I’ll be away from Twitter for a while”, and as in his style he gave no indication of how long this break will last. The tweet quickly went around the world and got over 368 thousand likes and 29 thousand retweets, but many followers have ironed and some didn’t take it too seriously, aware of the love that Musk has always felt for Twitter, which also cost him heavy fines and complaints such as that from the English sub who had accused of pedophilia.

Recently Musk has severely criticized Facebook, with a tweet in which, without too many turns of words and addressing the head of the artificial intelligence division, he said that “it sucks“.

Also via Twitter, he announced the birth of his last child, whose name sparked a heated debate on the web, to the point that some “had fun” deciphering it, before the clarifications arrived in Joe Rogan’s podcast.