Elon Musk reprimanded by Grimes for a tweet: ‘Turn off the smartphone’

A day does not pass without Elon Musk combining another of his own. After declaring the dangers of AI, the atypical entrepreneur went back to writing on Twitter. However, this time has been reprimanded by Comrade Grimes.

In fact, according to what reported by Forbes, following the publication by Musk of some “provocative” messages, in the classic style of the CEO of SpaceX, comments related to his posts began to generate not exactly pleasant discussions. In this context, Grimes, Musk’s partner, mother of X Æ A-Xii (yes, this is the real name of their son) and well-known Canadian singer, has decided to intervene.

Indeed, Musk published a tweet which was interpreted by some as a lack of respect for the trans community. “I love you but please turn off your smartphone or call me. I can’t support hatred. Please stop it. I know you’re not like that“Grimes commented. The message was deleted later, but users” captured “screenshots and the news went around the world.

In short, Musk continues to use Twitter in an atypical way for an entrepreneur. Just a few days ago he claimed to have started The Boring Company as a joke. This shortly before announcing that Neuralink will transmit music directly to the brain.