Elon Musk launches Tesla shorts in limited edition for 69,420 dollars!

By Brian Adam
Elon Musk launches Tesla shorts in limited edition for 69,420 dollars!

Elon Musk never ceases to amaze. This time the atypical entrepreneur, a few hours after the tweet of support for Kanye West for the candidacy as President of the United States of America, announced the opening of the “sales” of Tesla’s official limited edition shorts. Yes, you got it right.

The announcement obviously came through the Musk’s official Twitter profile: Tesla’s founder said the shorts are now available in limited pieces on the company’s official website. Entering the portal, you immediately notice the price: $ 69,420. In short, that of the atypical entrepreneur seems to be a “provocative” move, considering also the fact that the shorts are “out of stock”.

In case you are wondering, yes: Musk has also had it put the writing “S3XY” in large letters on the back, as you can see in the cover image. The reason for the move by the founder of Tesla has not been well understood, but according to some, it would be his way to celebrate the excellent financial results obtained recently, “making fun of” some of the competition (remember that in the past many people have nurtured serious doubts about the success of the iconic entrepreneur’s projects).

Moreover, everything suggests that the number “420” is not random, given that it was the figure he had promised to buy Tesla shares in 2018, suggesting that the company would be taken off the public lists. By the way, the SEC investigations started right there. Not even the number “69” seems to be put there at random, knowing Musk.

