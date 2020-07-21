Elon Musk: 'I started The Boring Company as a joke, now tunnel'

After Tesla’s limited-edition shorts, Elon Musk returns to combine another of his. This time, the focus of the atypical entrepreneur’s statements is his company called The Boring Company.

It all started with a tweet from a user who shared an article that tells the story of Dogecoin, la $ 2 billion capital market cryptocurrency created as a joke by Jackson Palmer of Adobe. The article has been online for a few years now, since we talked about it on these pages in June 2018. However, apparently, Elon Musk only learned about what happened with Dogecoins in 2020.

In fact, Musk replied to the user’s tweet by writing: “Excellent article. I started The Boring Company as a joke, but is now creating real tunnels!“. The atypical entrepreneur clearly refers to the Hyperloop project, which reached a record speed in July 2019. For the uninitiated, Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that he launched the company, whose name literally translates to” boring company “, as a joke. In fact, the entrepreneur had already said it during the interview with Joe Rogan in 2018. Yes, the one that became famous for many other reasons.

By the way, Musk recently returned to Rogan. In this case, he explained the atypical name of the son. In conclusion, Elon never ceases to amaze. Just for the record, another SpaceX launch is scheduled for tonight. All this while starting to talk seriously about the satellite Internet via Starlink.