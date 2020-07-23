Tech News
Updated:

Elon Musk, growing heritage: he is the fifth richest person in the world

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to make the flash warn you when there are notifications

There is a simple trick in WhatsApp so that the flash of your phone turns on whenever a notification...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rise in Covid-19 cases in Belgium

Covid-19 cases in Belgium have risen and strict lockout restrictions have eased in the country say health officials there...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Elon Musk, growing heritage: he is the fifth richest person in the world

The golden Monday not only benefited Jeff Bezos, who recorded an impressive increase yesterday, but also Elon Musk. To reveal it Forbes, according to which the father of SpaceX and Tesla has become the fourth richest person in the world.

The 49-year-old South African now has a estimated assets of 74 billion USD, which put him in fifth place in the ranking of scoundrels in the world, even in front of investors like Warren Buffett and Steve Ballmer.

This result was possible thanks to the trend recorded on the stock exchange yesterday since Tesla shares, which gained over 9.5% reaching 1,643 USD, compared to a 60% increase in just three weeks from 29 June 2020 and almost 300% in 2020 alone.

For comparison, Musk was in 31st place among the world’s billionaires in the Forbes ranking last March, with a net worth of just under $ 25 billion. In just four months, his luck has nearly tripled, hitting a peak yesterday at 74.2 billion USD at the close of trade.

Tesla currently has a market capitalization of $ 304.5 billion, making it the highest value car maker in the world.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Here is the ranking of the worst passwords of the year: 123456 is always first

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
Splashdata has drawn up, as per protocol, the most dangerous passwords among those used by users and present in leaks published on the net...
Read more

How to activate and how the Windows 10 Timeline works

How to? Brian Adam -
Windows 10 came as a revamped and modern operating system. Since its launch, there were many new features of the system, however, with each...
Read more

AMD announces new Ryzen 4000 desktop processors with integrated Radeon GPU

Computing Brian Adam -
AMD today presented new desktop processors of the Ryzen 4000 series, with integrated Radeon graphics. Based on the 7nm process and Zen 2 architecture,...
Read more

OnePlus Nord, the first impressions on the good-priced 5G smartphone

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus launches the smartphone with which it wants to try to return to the origins, better balancing the price-performance ratio. In these days we are...
Read more

AMD Ryzen 4000 makes the leap to the desktop: this is the new 7-nanometer microprocessors, initially reserved for manufacturers

Computing Brian Adam -
AMD Ryzen 4000 arrives at the desk. Chipsets made in 7 nanometers from AMD, introduced at the beginning of the year for laptops, are...
Read more

Will NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 be 20% better than the RTX 2080 Ti?

Computing Brian Adam -
Further details continue to appear on the next-gen of NVIDIA graphics cards or the Ampere GPUs. After the special of the YouTube channel "Moore's Law...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY