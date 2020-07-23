Elon Musk, growing heritage: he is the fifth richest person in the world

The golden Monday not only benefited Jeff Bezos, who recorded an impressive increase yesterday, but also Elon Musk. To reveal it Forbes, according to which the father of SpaceX and Tesla has become the fourth richest person in the world.

The 49-year-old South African now has a estimated assets of 74 billion USD, which put him in fifth place in the ranking of scoundrels in the world, even in front of investors like Warren Buffett and Steve Ballmer.

This result was possible thanks to the trend recorded on the stock exchange yesterday since Tesla shares, which gained over 9.5% reaching 1,643 USD, compared to a 60% increase in just three weeks from 29 June 2020 and almost 300% in 2020 alone.

For comparison, Musk was in 31st place among the world’s billionaires in the Forbes ranking last March, with a net worth of just under $ 25 billion. In just four months, his luck has nearly tripled, hitting a peak yesterday at 74.2 billion USD at the close of trade.

Tesla currently has a market capitalization of $ 304.5 billion, making it the highest value car maker in the world.