Elon Musk explains the various SpaceX postponements: ‘We have become more paranoid’

The past few weeks have seen several postponements from SpaceX. Elon Musk, therefore, wanted to silence the gossips, explaining that simply you are trying to do everything right.

In particular, the SpaceX CEO used, as usual, a tweet to have his say. Musk commented on yet another postponement of a launch (think that a mission related to the Starlink satellites has already been postponed three times) in this way: “We have become more paranoid. Maximize the odds of success of a launch is of paramount importance” In short, it seems that SpaceX wants to risk as little as possible.

On the other hand, the launch of Rocket Lab failed recently, in which several satellites and the Electron rocket were lost. Recall that Rocket Lab is a private US company, which in the context of that mission was transporting satellites to major companies (such as Canon). In short, Musk and his associates are probably keen to make no mistakes, given that even a single failure could put SpaceX in a bad light.

In any case, we remind you that at the end of June 2020, Elon Musk’s company managed to successfully launch a GPS III satellite into orbit for the US Space Force. In conclusion, SpaceX doesn’t stop indeed it seems to be determined to work even more carefully than in the past.