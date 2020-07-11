Elon Musk earns far more than all U.S. CEOs, including Tim Cook

Elon Musk is the CEO’s “Scrooge McDuck” of the United States of America. In fact, the atypical entrepreneur in charge of Tesla, also known for his initiatives outside the box, detaches all his “opponents” by a lot.

In particular, according to Bloomberg’s Pay Index ranking (via MacRumors), Musk is the highest-paid CEO of 2019 in the USA, given that he has achieved a total profit of over $ 595 million. The gap with other CEOs and executives is quite large, given that Tim Cook (Apple’s CEO) “second” stands at over 133 million dollars.

In third place is Tom Rutledge of Charter Communications with almost 117 million dollars. Among the names also known to the general public, it is instead interesting to note the presence in eighth place of Sundar Pichai of Alphabet (Google) with about 86 million dollars. Immediately afterwards, in ninth place, there is also Microsoft’s Satya Nadella with around 77 million dollars. In short, the highest-paid CEOs of the United States of America earn particularly high figures, but that of Elon Musk is unrivalled.

It is interesting to note that in the ranking of the top 10 highest-paid CEOs in the USA there are four giants of the tech world: Tim Cook (Apple), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet / Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft) and Robert Swan (Intel, seventh place with approximately $ 99 million).