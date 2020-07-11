Tech NewsTech Giants
Updated:

Elon Musk earns far more than all U.S. CEOs, including Tim Cook

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme: a notebook designed for work

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme is a laptop designed for all-round business use, thanks to its power and portability. If you...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Elon Musk earns far more than all U.S. CEOs, including Tim Cook

Elon Musk is the CEO’s “Scrooge McDuck” of the United States of America. In fact, the atypical entrepreneur in charge of Tesla, also known for his initiatives outside the box, detaches all his “opponents” by a lot.

In particular, according to Bloomberg’s Pay Index ranking (via MacRumors), Musk is the highest-paid CEO of 2019 in the USA, given that he has achieved a total profit of over $ 595 million. The gap with other CEOs and executives is quite large, given that Tim Cook (Apple’s CEO) “second” stands at over 133 million dollars.

In third place is Tom Rutledge of Charter Communications with almost 117 million dollars. Among the names also known to the general public, it is instead interesting to note the presence in eighth place of Sundar Pichai of Alphabet (Google) with about 86 million dollars. Immediately afterwards, in ninth place, there is also Microsoft’s Satya Nadella with around 77 million dollars. In short, the highest-paid CEOs of the United States of America earn particularly high figures, but that of Elon Musk is unrivalled.

It is interesting to note that in the ranking of the top 10 highest-paid CEOs in the USA there are four giants of the tech world: Tim Cook (Apple), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet / Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft) and Robert Swan (Intel, seventh place with approximately $ 99 million).

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

So you can automate tasks in Windows 10

Tech News Brian Adam -
Every time we turn on the computer there are a series of tasks that we perform automatically, almost without thinking. However, even if we...
Read more

SpaceX, imminent launch for Starlink satellites: how to follow the live broadcast

Space tech Brian Adam -
After several postponements, the big day should finally come: SpaceX is preparing to launch 57 Starlink satellites (and 2 BlackSky satellites used for imaging...
Read more

Song of Horror, analysis. Permanent terror

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Protocol Games proposes a distressing adventure inspired by classic survival horror, but with its own identity. He survival horror It is characterized by reminding the...
Read more

Series and movies released on HBO during the month of July 2020

Entertainment Brian Adam -
As has happened with Netflix for the month of July of this turbulent 2020, A lot of news arrives with the sights set on...
Read more

Xiaomi, Italian launch event on July 15: Mi Band 5 and more?

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Xiaomi has let us know without too many words, by sending us the image that you can see on the cover accompanied by the...
Read more

The world’s cheapest electric car, priced at just 30 930

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Beijing: The Chinese company has developed the world's cheapest car, which costs only 30 930 and can be ordered at home, after which it...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY