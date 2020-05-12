Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: 'the numbers are inflated'

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start, Tesla’s CEO at the beginning of the medical emergency had called the panic generated by Covid-19 stupid, and today he reiterated the concept but in different terms.

The South African entrepreneur replied on Twitter to a user who, tagging him in his message, published Vittorio Sgarbi’s speech to the Chamber of Deputies, in which the politician harshly threw himself against the government’s choice to impose the lockdown as convinced that the numbers are inflated.

In the speech in Parliament, Sgarbi questions the number of Coronavirus victims in Italy, stressing that many of these had other pathologies and died “with Coronavirus and does not give Coronavirus“.

In the tweet the user states that “this Italian politician shows that Elon Musk, myself and many others are telling the truth. Even Birx and health officials admit it. The numbers are greatly inflated, Wake up!“. Immediate came the Elon Musk’s answer that Sgarbi “is right”.

Even over the weekend, Musk has been severely lashing out at lockdown measures, termed “fascist“to the point that on Twitter he threatened to move the company’s headquarters outside of California.