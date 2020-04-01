Elizabeth Warren pulls out of the Democratic race without supporting Sanders His silence will benefit Joe Biden, a primary favorite, as he negotiates his political future with the campaigns of both candidates.

She went down the steps from her Massachusetts house, with her husband in one hand and the dog in the other, and thus she descended into the reality of 'post-super-Tuesday' politics. "Everyone said that there were only two paths in this competition (for the Democratic Party nomination), the progressive by Bernie Sanders and the moderate by Joe Biden," he explained. “I thought that was not true, that there was room for something else in between, but obviously I was wrong. There is no place for anyone else ».

Thus ends Elizabeth Warren's dream of becoming the first president of the United States, and that of millions of women. "I am especially sorry for all those girls who will now have to wait another four years039; quot; to see a woman break the glass ceiling in which Hillary Clinton opened 18 million cracks. In other words, three million votes more than Donald Trump, distributed insufficiently to win the White House.

Emotions were superfluous in his farewell to the presidential race, after finishing third on Tuesday in his Massachusetts state and not having won a single state in this campaign. What was missing was an address for his confused and disappointed voters. "I don't have to decide this minute," said the 70-year-old senator. "I'm going to take a deep breath and think about it a little bit."

A vice presidency

Warren had spent the past 24 hours in talks with the two campaigns that could greatly benefit from their electoral support. Sanders, apparently, did not want to offer him what he wanted most, the vice presidency. "It's too early to talk about it," he dodged on MNSBC. Biden put the gun to his head during a rally, without naming her. "Are you with Bernie Sanders or Barack Obama?" He asked the audience.

The former Obama vice president has found his voice after South Carolina's victory with the massive support of African Americans who allowed him to win nine of the 14 states at stake during 'super Tuesday'. The first African-American president has not spoken for any candidate because he believes he will be more effective waiting for a nominee, but the Biden campaign aired on Thursday announcements that collected his statements praising him when he elected him as vice president twelve years ago. Sanders only says that "he was not his best friend039; quot; but he respects him very much.

Warren is now the most courted woman in the political class. "Warren has stood up to powerful corporate interests," Sanders tweeted. "Without it the progressive movement would not be what it is today." Because of his promise to tax the wealthiest 1% of the population to pay for universal healthcare and other social programs and his fight to put limits on Wall Street greed, his supporters would fit more with Sanders.

But because of the animosity that emerged among them as natural rivals during the campaign, it may cost them less to vote for Biden, from whom Warren collected many votes when he lost strength in the debates. The pragmatism of voting for the option that apparently has the best chance of winning in these elections will help.

However, Biden may also be the most vulnerable. Republicans plan to take advantage of nepotism that his son, inexperienced in the energy field, earned a million dollars on the board of directors of the Ukrainian-based Burisma company, while his father led politics with that European country.

Both Biden and Sanders have flanks to explode, but what already seems certain is that one of the two will face Donald Trump in the presidential elections next November, except that the party convention in Milwaukee is a historical surprise.