- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Warren joins the support of Biden <img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/img_5e977b2b25a89.jpg” alt=”Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.”> Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. / Reuters The support of the senator, nicknamed 'the terror of Wall Street', also involves the submission of the left wing of the Democratic Party to a center candidate who only seeks to restore order prior to Donald Trump

The last of the rivals that the former president had to beat Joe Biden to get the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, he surrendered yesterday to his leadership. The support of the senator Elizabeth Warren, nicknamed 'the terror of Wall Street', is also the subjugation of the left wing of the party to a center candidate who only seeks to restore order prior to Donald Trump.

Warren, along with Senator Bernie Sanders, embodied the option of those who not only sought to defeat Trump but take a progressive leap into the cradle of capitalism to lower the growing social inequalities. In the end, the senator has understood that the most important thing is "not to allow Donald Trump to continue jeopardizing the lives and lifestyles of all Americans," she said yesterday, explaining her decision.

The 70-year-old senator harbored a dream of Biden choosing her as vice president, but Obama's squire has promised to choose a black woman to keep her back. It was precisely the video of Obama the one who has precipitated the last round of supports necessary to consolidate the unity of the party around Biden, who will face Trump in November if the coronavirus does not mean a postponement of the electoral appointment.

"It won't be easy," Obama warned. Biden outright beats Trump in national polls, but the president hasn't even started with him, busy as he is with the coronavirus crisis. Warren hopes it teaches Americans that "empathy matters," he wrote in his statement. "And in these times of crisis it is more important than ever that the next president restore Americans' faith in good governance." Biden, 77, who has been in politics since he was 28, has the necessary integrity in his opinion, despite the fact that it was peppered with the Ukrainian plot. One of the many flanks that will have to strengthen in the coming months.