Friday, April 17, 2020
Updated:

Elizabeth Warren joins the support of Biden

By Brian Adam
Corona Virus

China recognizes 1,290 more deaths from Wuhan coronavirus

China recognizes 1,290 more deaths from Wuhan coronavirus Workers at the Wuhan Honda plant during...
Social Media

When is the best time to buy during the Covid-19? Google Maps knows it

If something has made clear the coronavirus crisis is that what we suspected before the pandemic, has now been...
Smart Devices

The next iPhone 12 will be as powerful as the current iPad Pro

The iPhone 12 is already looming on the horizon although everything seems to indicate that it could be the...
Corona Virus

Smart wristbands, the silent investigator against the Covid-19

Smart wristbands, the silent investigator against the Covid-19 GADGETS Projects are growing to use these wearables...
Smart Devices

Xiaomi patents the design of a mobile with a single folding camera

One of the most annoying elements that mobile phone designers encounter is the camera of the selfies, why is...
Smart Devices

Xiaomi has a folding clothes sterilizer that you can take anywhere

The coronavirus has caused us to have to take a series of preventive measures that were unthinkable just 14...
Automobile

Falcon BLK, the electric motorcycle with a more than affordable price

Until now we have seen many models of electric motorcycles that reached exorbitant prices, either because of their power,...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Elizabeth Warren joins the support of Biden

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren./Reuters<img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/img_5e977b2b25a89.jpg” alt=”Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.”>
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. / Reuters

The support of the senator, nicknamed 'the terror of Wall Street', also involves the submission of the left wing of the Democratic Party to a center candidate who only seeks to restore order prior to Donald Trump

The last of the rivals that the former president had to beat Joe Biden to get the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, he surrendered yesterday to his leadership. The support of the senator Elizabeth Warren, nicknamed 'the terror of Wall Street', is also the subjugation of the left wing of the party to a center candidate who only seeks to restore order prior to Donald Trump.

Warren, along with Senator Bernie Sanders, embodied the option of those who not only sought to defeat Trump but take a progressive leap into the cradle of capitalism to lower the growing social inequalities. In the end, the senator has understood that the most important thing is "not to allow Donald Trump to continue jeopardizing the lives and lifestyles of all Americans," she said yesterday, explaining her decision.

The 70-year-old senator harbored a dream of Biden choosing her as vice president, but Obama's squire has promised to choose a black woman to keep her back. It was precisely the video of Obama the one who has precipitated the last round of supports necessary to consolidate the unity of the party around Biden, who will face Trump in November if the coronavirus does not mean a postponement of the electoral appointment.

The UN tries not to provoke Trump's fury "src =" https://static3.hoy.es/www/multimedia/202004/15/media/cortadas/guterres-contener-ira-trump-kT0D-U10092613247953-624x385@RC .jpg

The UN tries not to provoke Trump's fury

mercedes gallego

Trump accuses the WHO of hiding the spread of the virus and freezes the funds in the midst of the crisis "src =" https://static2.hoy.es/www/multimedia/202004/15/media/cortadas/trump-suspende-fondos- oms-km4G-U1009134117910q-624x385@RC.jpg

Trump accuses the WHO of hiding the spread of the virus and freezes funds in the midst of a crisis

MERCEDES GALLEGO

"It won't be easy," Obama warned. Biden outright beats Trump in national polls, but the president hasn't even started with him, busy as he is with the coronavirus crisis. Warren hopes it teaches Americans that "empathy matters," he wrote in his statement. "And in these times of crisis it is more important than ever that the next president restore Americans' faith in good governance." Biden, 77, who has been in politics since he was 28, has the necessary integrity in his opinion, despite the fact that it was peppered with the Ukrainian plot. One of the many flanks that will have to strengthen in the coming months.

