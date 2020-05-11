Elgato HD60S + Review: the capture card to record in 4K

The acquisition card Elgato HD60S + allows console players to capture gameplay footage in one native 4K resolution: a rather important turning point for the products of the Elgato line, which previously at the release of the HD60S version blocked the HDMI signal at 1080p, preventing PS4 Pro and Xbox One X users from playing in 4K while the device was connected between the platform and the screen. Elgato HD60S + has practically no limits in recording gameplay from consoles, for a well-made and reliable product.

Features and links

The packaging of Elgato HD60S + includes, in addition to the acquisition card, the instruction booklet and two cables: a classic HDMI cable and USB connection cable with a Type-C end for the card and a Type-A end to be connected to the PC on which you have installed the acquisition software.

The acquisition modes are almost identical to the previous versions of Elgato HD60S: on the side of the input signal slot, the HDMI and the Type C end of the USB cable must be connected, the latter intended for the relative port of your PC.

The input HDMI must instead be connected to the Sony or Microsoft console you are using, while the HD output signal must be placed in the TV for which you want the video signal.

The ergonomics of this Elgato HD60S + it is one of the aspects that most impressed us about the device: handy and light (just 120 grams in weight and dimensions 112 x 75 x 19 mm, more or less like the latest generation external hard drive), an elegant and tapered design, minimal but also extremely functional.

On the upper front there is also an LED that lights up white during power up and that notifies the correct operation of the device: if the video source is not ideal, or output problems emerge, the LED will light up red, but you can consult the FAQ on the official website to resolve any superficial connection problems.

Proof

Elgato HD60S + automatically extracts materials up to 4K at 30 fps if the associated devices are compatible with these standards (therefore a TV that supports resolution and a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X console). Our acquisition sessions went smoothly without experiencing any lag problems, thanks to the perfect passthrough of the 2160p signals at 60 fps.

Also, those who don’t have 4K devices, it can scale the quality to 1080p up to a maximum of 60fps with HDR if you do not need to take advantage of the maximum setting.

During our use, we struggled a bit with the software, both as regards navigation and in the choice of settings to set the resolution. Once the main features of the reference program have been assimilated, however, the use and video capture from Elgato to the software has proved to be rather intuitive and smooth.

The software in question is 4K Capture Utility, the only one compatible with Elgato HD60S +. This includes some options that will allow you to better adjust the colour balance after the acquisition of your gameplay: the captured movies, in fact, do not always preserve the contrast and the quality of the source, but with the software, we have managed to obtain a visual aspect far better than the original acquisition.