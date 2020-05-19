Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Eleven European countries make arrangements to reopen borders

By Brian Adam
The opening will take place in stages, coordinated between the EU Member States.

By Xinhua

Foreign ministers from 11 European countries reached an agreement yesterday on the conditions for the reopening of borders and to restore freedom of movement for European citizens, said in a joint statement issued by the Portuguese diplomatic portal.

Meeting in videoconference, the representatives of Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Slovenia agreed to restore "freedom of movement and movement in the European Union," said the statement.

Based on the principles of proportionality and non-discrimination, the ministers agreed that, despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, Europe has to go further.

The meeting defined the "study of border control measures, the resumption of transport and connectivity services, in addition to the progressive resumption of tourist services and sanitary protocols in hotels," the statement said.

The opening will take place in stages, coordinated between the EU Member States, and will be gradual to "avoid the risk of an increase in infections getting out of control," he added.

The declaration indicates that the countries will work on "the common understanding of sanitary standards and procedures in a progressive manner."

"We urge the tourism industry and relevant private actors to take advantage of the coming weeks to take appropriate preventive measures to protect travelers as soon as freedom of movement and travel is restored," he said.

"Although the situation in each country is different in relation to the pandemic, our objective is to coordinate ourselves to restore freedom of movement to travel safely"

