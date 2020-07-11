Electric windows to prevent traffic noise

Singapore: Unbearable traffic noise is felt in offices and homes on busy highways. Now, Singapore's engineers have successfully demonstrated how to reduce this noise by up to 50% with the help of a tool mounted on the steeple.

Especially in summer, if the windows are closed due to noise, it becomes impossible to sit indoors due to confinement. In view of this problem, Ban Lam of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and his colleagues have developed an effective device that can halve the intensity of the noise coming from the window, that is, the noise reduction of 10 decibels.

To do this, they used small loudspeakers, numbering 24, to look at the latticed windows in the windows of Asian buildings, and they were mounted on a window with 8 feet wide and 3 feet high grills. According to experts, the distance between the speakers is determined by the frequency of incoming noise.

The system was experimentally installed in a model room where a large loudspeaker two meters away generated traffic and aircraft noise with a frequency of 200 to 1000 Hz. It should be noted that the noise of major roads is usually equal to 1000 Hz.

Experimentally 300 to 1000 Hz noise was successfully canceled (canceled). It should be noted that the same technology has been used in the whole process that is found in noise reduction headphones in factories, but these headphones can only reduce the noise of the aircraft.

Each speaker was placed at a distance of twelve and a half centimeters from each other and their direction was towards the sound and sensors were installed outside the window. Speakers were then placed at a distance of four and a half centimeters to cut sounds below 300 Hz.

According to experts, although it is possible to suppress other types of sounds, but for this, the speakers have to be enlarged so that all kinds of noise can be prevented. Experts have not given details but say that the speakers try to reduce the intensity by eliminating the free frequency against noise. According to experts, their system is being installed in many institutions and factories to further note its usefulness.