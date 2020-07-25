Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Election of Member of Assembly by Toss

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to install Fortnite on Android phones that are not compatible

Fortnite is one of the games that need the most hardware to run smoothly, this is the reason why...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Coins were tossed to elect a member of parliament from a small town in a small country. (Photo: Internet)

Wellington: Last month, a coin toss was used to elect a member of parliament from the town of Neo, a small country. This compulsion came about because both the candidates got equal number of (26) votes.

If this news sounds strange to you, then let me tell you that there has been a similar incident in the previous election of 2017 in “Neo” when two candidates got the highest number of 19, 19 votes and The winner was decided by toss.

It should be noted that Neo is a small but beautiful “island country” located some distance from New Zealand in the Pacific Ocean. Although it claims to be a free and independent country, it also claims a “free relationship” with New Zealand, which is responsible for both its defense and its foreign affairs.

On the other hand, citizens of New Zealand also enjoy special privileges to live in New Zealand. At present, the island nation has a population of only about 1,700, as more than 30,000 people have moved to New Zealand, which is more than 95% of its population.

Despite all this, full democracy prevails here and “Parliament” elections are held every three years.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Cutting this new material is almost impossible

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Durham: Bring the world's best saws, cutters and modern tools, the new material developed by American and German experts will definitely make them useless...
Read more

The Harpy Eagle: Terrifying Predator or Creepy Halloween Costume?

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Some time ago, the images of the majestic harpy eagle they shocked people on the Internet: many wondered if it was an animal, a...
Read more

Strange tendency to get tattoos on the palate

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Belgium: Tattoo makers are always looking for new designs and fashions and now the trend of getting tattoos on the upper palate inside the...
Read more

Solved the mystery of “strange metals”, a new state of matter

Science Brian Adam -
Even within the quantum world i strange metals they are very strange, in fact. This state of matter is related to high-temperature superconductors and...
Read more

Scientists plan to explore these mysterious and frightening "marine holes"

Science Brian Adam -
Hidden along the Florida coast, you can see a hole in the water, a marine sinkhole. It's about a phenomenon that "swallows" entire portions...
Read more

AlertCops already allows reporting ‘hate crimes’, do you know how to report them?

Top Stories Brian Adam -
AlertCops is the official app of the State Security Forces and Bodies that we can carry in our pockets and that not only serves...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY