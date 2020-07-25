Election of Member of Assembly by Toss

Wellington: Last month, a coin toss was used to elect a member of parliament from the town of Neo, a small country. This compulsion came about because both the candidates got equal number of (26) votes.

If this news sounds strange to you, then let me tell you that there has been a similar incident in the previous election of 2017 in “Neo” when two candidates got the highest number of 19, 19 votes and The winner was decided by toss.

It should be noted that Neo is a small but beautiful “island country” located some distance from New Zealand in the Pacific Ocean. Although it claims to be a free and independent country, it also claims a “free relationship” with New Zealand, which is responsible for both its defense and its foreign affairs.

On the other hand, citizens of New Zealand also enjoy special privileges to live in New Zealand. At present, the island nation has a population of only about 1,700, as more than 30,000 people have moved to New Zealand, which is more than 95% of its population.

Despite all this, full democracy prevails here and “Parliament” elections are held every three years.