El Salvador: Four-Phase Plan Proposed to Reopen the Economy

The study projects that at the end of the year there would be an increase in debt, unemployment and poverty, in addition to a fall in income.

Economy uphill

In addition, the study presents the economic outlook expected at the beginning of the year when the COVID-19 pandemic had not reached the country and how it is projected that it could end 2020 due to the effects of the emergency due to the new virus, in income indices , debt, deficit, unemployment and poverty.

The future is critical in light of the figures and in a scenario in which no measures are taken to stop the sharp economic fall due to the paralysis of trade, industry and all the productive sectors that shut down their operations due to restrictions in decrees. Executives and Legislatives.

Among the first potential impacts that ESEN captures in its study is that the level of external indebtedness would go from 70.2%, which was expected at the beginning of this year, to more than 90% at the end of 2020, if the economy falls 8%, which would imply "the greatest indebtedness in the history of the country".

That would mean, for example, that for every $ 100 that enters the country, Salvadorans will have to pay $ 90 as debt. And in the most optimistic scenario, the debt would be 82.2% in the event that the economy contracts 5.4%, as several international organizations have already predicted.

And in the case of internal debt, the estimate we had was that it would be $ 936 million in Treasury Bills (Letes) and in Treasury Certificates (Cetes), which are short-term loans that the government can acquire without the need for Assembly approval, as in the case of international credits. But by the end of the year, that debt could reach $ 1.6 billion.

To this it could be added that the payment of interest for what the country owes to international banks would also increase. For example, from paying $ 1 billion that had been budgeted, it would go on to pay $ 1.5 billion in 2024, that is, it is $ 500 million that the country would not have in this five-year period to carry out works, for example. And that is outside the capital payment for the money that the country has lent abroad.

ESEN's diagnosis has also measured the effects on the fiscal deficit. According to the data, if there is a gap between income and expenses of $ 640 million, that is, 3.1% of GDP, which were projected at the beginning of the year, the most optimistic estimate is that at the end of 2020 it would be $ 2.2 billion, 8.7 % of GDP, but it could even be 12% if the economy falls to 8%.

When they analyze the income, the study of the academic institution also reflects a sharp drop in the funds that the Executive could count on for all expenses. Waiting at the beginning of the year that was going to raise $ 5,047 million could go to collect $ 3,647 million, that is to say that $ 1,400 million would not enter the state coffers and that would complicate the finances of the institutions.

The same government has acknowledged that it could raise $ 1 billion less in taxes. According to the same data from the Ministry of Finance, until April it had a drop of $ 338 million less in collection.

"This would lead to greater pressure on the government's cash flow and that it would not be enough to cope in the event of a natural disaster," explains José Everardo Rivera Bonilla, director of ESEN.

Given all these indicators, the diagnosis suggests that the level of unemployment and poverty will increase at the end of the year.

It indicates that between manufacturing industry and commerce, restaurants and hotels alone, in which half of the formal employment of the private sector is concentrated, there are approximately 303,000 high-risk jobs.

And it highlights that 1.5 million people would be at risk of entering poverty, which would leave the country with a poverty rate that could reach 54%.