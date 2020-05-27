HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

El Salvador: Education prepares protocol for return to face-to-face classes with strict regulations

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Schools already have a protocol ready one, just like the university sector. There is no definite date yet.

some class groups are incorporated keeping distance; and when the risk of contagion is almost zero, start classes with distance.

In this context, administrative personnel, teachers, students, clients and providers must be informed that people with feverish, moderate processes, cough cannot enter; They must comply daily with the basic rules of disinfection and hygiene, recurring handwashing. Other measures included in the model are: temperature measurement when entering, disinfect with an alcoholic solution of 90 degrees every object, package, bag, briefcase; as well as the obligatory use for everyone of either N96 or double-cloth surgical mask; Meetings should not exceed 20 people, and mass activities are prohibited.

The protocol includes provisions for distancing in cafes, regulating food intake schedules, constant disinfection of taps, dispensers, furniture; even conditioning the classrooms for face-to-face classes in such a way that there is sufficient distance between the students.

Picardo's proposal, which also addresses the need for emotional assessment, recreational games and psycho-pedagogical supports with students, can be found and downloaded at the observatoriocovid19.sv online site at no cost.

More Articles Like This

Four men being questioned by Gardaí in relation to a large number of guns and ammunition served in the Midlands

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Four men are being questioned by Gardaí in relation to several guns and ammunition found in the Midlands. The guns and ammunition were fired in...
Read more

IFC provides guarantees of more than US $ 300 million to Central American banks in response to COVID-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The use of these lines of credit between March 17 and May 22, 2020, is part of the Global Program for Trade Financing. By...
Read more

Works of art amaze the public in Tralee in County Kerry

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
In Tralee in County Kerry, people are amazed at artworks being created unexpectedly on street walls around the town. The gorgeous murals are being...
Read more

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi will jointly produce half of their vehicles by 2025

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Strengthening cooperation between the three car manufacturers is a response to the crisis caused by AFP Automakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors announced Wednesday that...
Read more

Another 17 are killed by Covid 19 in the State and there are 73 new cases of the virus in the country

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that another 17 people have died of Covid 19 in the State and that there have been 73 new...
Read more

To what extent do countries have to go into debt to relaunch the economy?

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The countries of the euro zone or the United States have found financing in the markets under very favorable conditions. By AFP Millions have slipped...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

Xbox Family Settings: the Microsoft application to control in detail what children do with the console

Just a few weeks ago Microsoft launched the preview of xCloud, its tool to bring the game streaming to...
Read more
Corona Virus

El Salvador: Education prepares protocol for return to face-to-face classes with strict regulations

Brian Adam - 0
Schools already have a protocol ready one, just like the university sector. There is no definite date yet. some class groups are incorporated keeping distance;...
Read more
Computing

Apple Pro Display XDR wins the best screen award of 2020

Brian Adam - 0
Apple's XDR Pro Display arrived on the market at a price of 5,599 euros, completely changing the standards of the display sector for professional...
Read more
Latest news

Four men being questioned by Gardaí in relation to a large number of guns and ammunition served in the Midlands

Brian Adam - 0
Four men are being questioned by Gardaí in relation to several guns and ammunition found in the Midlands. The guns and ammunition were fired in...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft already has the pages with information about the new Windows 10 update

Brian Adam - 0
Windows 10 Spring Update release is imminent. All indications suggest that it will take place on May 28, that is, in a few hours....
Read more
Laptops

HP introduces ZBook Firefly 14: the smallest workstation on the market

Brian Adam - 0
Announcements continue on the HP front. The company announced the new ZBook Firefly 14 and 15 workstations, among which stands out the 14-inch model...
Read more
Corona Virus

IFC provides guarantees of more than US $ 300 million to Central American banks in response to COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
The use of these lines of credit between March 17 and May 22, 2020, is part of the Global Program for Trade Financing. By...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY