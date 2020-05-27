El Salvador: Education prepares protocol for return to face-to-face classes with strict regulations

Schools already have a protocol ready one, just like the university sector. There is no definite date yet.

some class groups are incorporated keeping distance; and when the risk of contagion is almost zero, start classes with distance.

In this context, administrative personnel, teachers, students, clients and providers must be informed that people with feverish, moderate processes, cough cannot enter; They must comply daily with the basic rules of disinfection and hygiene, recurring handwashing. Other measures included in the model are: temperature measurement when entering, disinfect with an alcoholic solution of 90 degrees every object, package, bag, briefcase; as well as the obligatory use for everyone of either N96 or double-cloth surgical mask; Meetings should not exceed 20 people, and mass activities are prohibited.

The protocol includes provisions for distancing in cafes, regulating food intake schedules, constant disinfection of taps, dispensers, furniture; even conditioning the classrooms for face-to-face classes in such a way that there is sufficient distance between the students.

Picardo's proposal, which also addresses the need for emotional assessment, recreational games and psycho-pedagogical supports with students, can be found and downloaded at the observatoriocovid19.sv online site at no cost.