Thursday, May 21, 2020
EconomyLatest news
Updated:

El Salvador: Commerce loses US $ 100 million per day due to COVID-19 crisis

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

When added by El Salvador

Salvadoran trade loses US $ 100 million a day due to the COVID-19 crisis, which to date would mean a loss of more than US $ 5 billion, estimated the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Jorge Hasbún, on Tuesday.

According to the businessman, after 59 days of quarantine, many companies, especially micro and small ones, have already collapsed and if the economy is not reactivated in an orderly manner, important sources of employment could be lost.

Their latest survey indicates that 93% of companies are paralyzed. "There are small companies that have lost all their assets, all their capital in this crisis," said Hasbun.

The business representative estimates that some 60,000 jobs may have already been lost. For this reason, he urged the Government to streamline the US $ 140 million plan with which the Employment Protection Act would be launched and with which companies with less than 100 jobs can access funds to pay their part of their payroll. .

Likewise, he said that he hopes that the economic reactivation will take place as soon as possible, waiting for the confirmation of the decrees approved yesterday by the Legislative Assembly. "Whether it is June 6 or 8, the important thing is that we gradually open," he said.

"We already know how we should work without getting sick, with the use of masks, taking the necessary distance, practicing the health protocol," he said.

More Articles Like This

Local authorities criticized by Conradh na Gaeilge

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Conradh na Gaeilge's president, Niall Comer, said the annual report of An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónan Ó Domhnaill, shows that the authorities do not recognize...
Read more

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich wins top competition in Glór na nGael Competition

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
As part of a special event the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, congratulated the winners and said that the Irish people were 'maturing'...
Read more

Honduras: Reactivation of construction will generate 250,000 jobs

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Between 50 and 55 million lempiras a day have been lost as infrastructure projects have been stopped due to the emergency. Aggressive virus containment The...
Read more

LATAM airline announces the gradual resumption of its operations from June

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Domestically, LATAM Airlines will fly 74 routes in Brazil and 12 destinations in Chile. By AFP The Brazilian Chilean airline LATAM, the largest in Latin...
Read more

€ 1.048 bn spent on the wage subsidy scheme

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Government has so far spent € 1.048 billion on the wage subsidy scheme, from Exchequer monies to the amount lost in income tax. Deputy...
Read more

Lufthansa is near a bailout by the German government

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
If the plans continue, it would be the first time that the government has a stake in the former airline since 1997. One million euros...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

El Salvador: Commerce loses US $ 100 million per day due to COVID-19 crisis

When added by El Salvador Salvadoran trade loses US $ 100 million a day due to the COVID-19 crisis, which...
Read more
Latest news

Local authorities criticized by Conradh na Gaeilge

Brian Adam - 0
Conradh na Gaeilge's president, Niall Comer, said the annual report of An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónan Ó Domhnaill, shows that the authorities do not recognize...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

The transformative power of 5G for governments and citizens

Brian Adam - 0
The latest generation 5G network is not simply an evolution of 4G, but requires a massive transformation. How to start The latest generation 5G network is...
Read more
Latest news

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich wins top competition in Glór na nGael Competition

Brian Adam - 0
As part of a special event the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, congratulated the winners and said that the Irish people were 'maturing'...
Read more
Corona Virus

Honduras: Reactivation of construction will generate 250,000 jobs

Brian Adam - 0
Between 50 and 55 million lempiras a day have been lost as infrastructure projects have been stopped due to the emergency. Aggressive virus containment The...
Read more
Economy

LATAM airline announces the gradual resumption of its operations from June

Brian Adam - 0
Domestically, LATAM Airlines will fly 74 routes in Brazil and 12 destinations in Chile. By AFP The Brazilian Chilean airline LATAM, the largest in Latin...
Read more
Latest news

€ 1.048 bn spent on the wage subsidy scheme

Brian Adam - 0
The Government has so far spent € 1.048 billion on the wage subsidy scheme, from Exchequer monies to the amount lost in income tax. Deputy...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY