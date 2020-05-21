El Salvador: Commerce loses US $ 100 million per day due to COVID-19 crisis

When added by El Salvador

Salvadoran trade loses US $ 100 million a day due to the COVID-19 crisis, which to date would mean a loss of more than US $ 5 billion, estimated the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Jorge Hasbún, on Tuesday.

According to the businessman, after 59 days of quarantine, many companies, especially micro and small ones, have already collapsed and if the economy is not reactivated in an orderly manner, important sources of employment could be lost.

Their latest survey indicates that 93% of companies are paralyzed. "There are small companies that have lost all their assets, all their capital in this crisis," said Hasbun.

The business representative estimates that some 60,000 jobs may have already been lost. For this reason, he urged the Government to streamline the US $ 140 million plan with which the Employment Protection Act would be launched and with which companies with less than 100 jobs can access funds to pay their part of their payroll. .

Likewise, he said that he hopes that the economic reactivation will take place as soon as possible, waiting for the confirmation of the decrees approved yesterday by the Legislative Assembly. "Whether it is June 6 or 8, the important thing is that we gradually open," he said.

"We already know how we should work without getting sick, with the use of masks, taking the necessary distance, practicing the health protocol," he said.