Tuesday, May 19, 2020
El Salvador: Bukele conditions economic openness to absolute quarantine

By Brian Adam
According to Bukele, the new confinement will seek to "lower the contagion curve" of COVID-19, which has shown an upward trend.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, conditioned on Monday that a gradual opening of the country's economy on June 6 must be preceded by an absolute quarantine that the Legislative Assembly will vote on Thursday.

"We met with the largest entrepreneurs, we reached an understanding, it is a midpoint and we have established a road map," Bukele said during a press conference at a customs warehouse in Ilopango, eastern sector of San Salvador.

The roadmap begins on Thursday when the Legislative Assembly will vote an "absolute and strict quarantine, which must take effect from Friday, May 22 and end on June 5."

Despite the fact that the country remains in a questioned domicile quarantine for Human Rights violations since March 21, according to Bukele, the new confinement will seek to "lower the contagion curve" of COVID-19, which has shown an upward trend .

Bukele described as a “slap” a provisional resolution of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice that this Monday left without effect a one-month extension of the state of emergency that he had approved on Saturday through an executive decree.

The Legislative Assembly had declined Thursday to extend the state of emergency ending at midnight Saturday.

The Constitutional Chamber warned that "while the unconstitutionality process (of the State of Emergency) is pending, the authorities of the Executive body may not exercise any of the powers that said regulations establish."

The state of emergency empowers the government to restrict freedom of movement and assembly of people, among other rights, keeps classes suspended and defer payment of services, in addition to allowing it to use funds from executive institutions to deal with the pandemic.

According to a last official balance, El Salvador registered 1,413 cases of contagion of the new coronavirus on Monday, with 30 people dead.

