Eight more deaths reported in the North, 2,122 people with Covid-19 died in Ireland

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The southern Government says the council is adhering to staying two meters away from others

Eight more deaths reported in the North, 2,122 people with Covid-19 died in Ireland

The Northern Department of Health announced this afternoon that eight others affected by Covid-19 had died and 39 new cases of the disease were confirmed.

At least 2,122 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,608 people south of the border and 514 north of it.

There have been 29,248 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 24,639 cases south of the border and 4,609 cases in the north.

The latest figures were announced at a time when the southern Government said the council was complying to stay two meters away from others.

Liz Canavan, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Health, said that the social exclusion guidelines saved "lives of thousands of people" and that any changes to them had to be made slowly and gradually.

She was doing her talking and there was a lot of discussion about which one or two meters people should stay apart.

Canavan said that the Government is still advising on two meters and that as part of the plan is to gradually remove the restrictions.

“Infections can grow if we move too far too quickly. We need to know how we are doing from stage to stage.

"That's why there are three weeks left between each stage, so we can assess the impact of the virus on the different measures."

The World Health Organization (WHO) is advising people to stay at least one meter apart and preferably two meters at all to limit the spread of the virus.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDPC) recommends people stay one meter or longer from people with the virus.

Dr David Nabarro, WHO's special envoy on Covid-19, said a person will be "free from the virus 99% of the time" by staying two meters away from others.

He added that "waiting one meter from others will greatly reduce the danger".

Dr. Nabarro commented on the program Today on RTÉ that 70% of the droplets from one person's cough will travel one meter from that person but that "very few droplets will be blown beyond two meters".

There are 521 patients in acute hospitals with or suspected of having the coronary virus. 303 of these patients have received a positive test.

49 patients are in Intensive Care Units and have received a Covid-19 diagnosis and a further 20 are in those units suspected of leaving the disease.

There are currently 126 critical care beds available but the number of general care beds available today has reduced from 2200 to 735.

Meanwhile, China's foreign secretary said that Washington appeared to have contracted a "political virus" but China would welcome an international attempt to find the source of the crown virus.

"China-United States relations have been held hostage by some US political forces as they push both countries towards a new Cold War," said Wang Yi.

