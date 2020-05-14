Thursday, May 14, 2020
Egypt insists on opening schools across the country, contrary to President Trump's proposals

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Routine life should be restored, President Trump (Photo: File)

Washington: President Trump rejected the recommendations of Corona Task Force chief Dr. Fauchi and ordered the immediate reopening of all schools across the country.

According to the international news agency, US President Donald Trump instructed the governors of all the states to open schools and said that normalcy in the country should be gradually restored. School closures are hurting the economy through education and lockdowns, and citizens are losing their jobs.

President Trump's announcement comes a day after Dr. Anthony Fouchi, head of the Corona Virus Task Force and an infectious disease specialist, called for the school to be reopened or resumed. I warned against acting hastily.

This is not the first time that President Trump has rejected the opinion of experts on the corona virus. He wanted to end the lockdown on Easter, when the drug used for malaria was described as a cure for the corona virus and patients were infected. There was also ridiculous advice to apply a breath drip.

It should be noted that the number of deaths due to corona virus has reached 290,000 worldwide while the highest number of deaths has occurred in the United States where the number has exceeded 80,600.

